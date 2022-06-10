JIM SPENCE: The Dundee managerial merry-go-round NEVER stops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: The Dundee managerial merry-go-round NEVER stops

By Jim Spence
June 10 2022, 5.15pm
Dundee's new manager Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United's in-demand boss Tam Courts (right)
The football managerial merry-go-round in Dundee is a constant whirl.

Dundee have just appointed a new boss while United might be about to lose theirs.

In my time in broadcasting, I’ve seen over forty managers come and go through the revolving doors at Dens and Tannadice.

Some have been shoddily treated, others overstayed their welcome.

Gary Bowyer’s appointment has been well received by Dundee fans, happy to see the uncertainty end and planning begin for next season.

With over 350 games in his locker as manager at Blackburn, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford, and good contacts in England -a market which he’ll surely return to shop in – Bowyer appears to have a deep reservoir of experience to draw on.

New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer enjoys the moment at his Dens Park unveiling
He’ll also be getting a new head of recruitment to help identify players who fit the type of profile the club say they want.

Promotion is the immediate aim, along with rebooting the youth set-up to get young talent in the first team ranks for a decent length of time before eventually providing transfer income.

His opposite number down Tannadice Street, Tam Courts, has been very successful in progressing young prodigies at United, and there should be no reason why that can’t be replicated at Dens.

Between Gordon Strachan as Director of Football and the experienced Bowyer, Dundee should be able to steal some of the thunder from their neighbours in developing youth.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

Meantime, if Courts does leave Tannadice – and it looks like the first stages of the farewell waltz have begun, with Croatia and England both mentioned as possible destinations – he’ll bequeath an impressive legacy for his replacement after just a season in charge.

That said, I would expect a resurgent Aberdeen and Hibs to make it tough for any new manager to equal Courts’ achievements.

Elsewhere at Tannadice, if it transpires that defender Lewis Neilson has left for Tynecastle with no compensation due to United, as Hearts claim, that’ll be a black mark against whoever failed to ensure that almost ten years of development work on the player has brought no financial reward.

Owner Mark Ogren’s desire to make the club self-financing won’t come to pass if top talent can leave for free after years of resources have been invested, only to see them walk out the door without any payback.

Early pressure: Ogren, left, and Courts

Life at McDiarmid Park in Perth has often seemed like an oasis of calm compared to the maelstrom of managerial madness twenty miles up the A90 and so it proves again as Callum Davidson prepares for a major rebuild after Saints’ relegation close call.

St Johnstone could’ve panicked as the basement battle threatened to topple them into the Championship, but cool heads prevailed, and their double cup-winning manager now has another season under his belt.

In that time, he’ll have learned plenty about himself and the type of folk he wants around about him as he seeks to ensure that new players of steely character and resolve are signed, to ensure their flirtation with relegation was a one-off.

