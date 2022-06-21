Jack Ross pinpoints one key area for Dundee United improvement as new Tannadice boss acknowledges ‘playing catch-up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross pinpoints one key area for Dundee United improvement as new Tannadice boss acknowledges ‘playing catch-up’

By Alan Temple
June 21 2022, 10.29pm
New man at the helm: Ross
Jack Ross is determined to ensure Dundee United hit the goal trail following his appointment as Tangerines head coach.

The Terrors rippled the net just 37 times in the Premiership last term despite securing fourth spot and a return to European competition for the first time in a decade.

However, Ross insists that return – which was bettered by eight other clubs – would ordinarily see United fall short of their targets.

And creating a more swashbuckling side is one of his top priorities after succeeding Tam Courts this week. 

He told DUTV: “In terms of the amount of goals scored last season, it’s not often that you would score that number of goals and finish in that position in the league.

Courts, pictured, led United to fourth place with a modest goal tally

“That’s testament to the resilience and defensive record.

“But, to ensure you do that consistently, you need to probably create more opportunities in the final third and be more clinical.

“You want to score more often to ensure you give yourself a better chance of winning games.

“That, looking at the make-up of the squad, is not a slight on the players who are here. It’s just about giving us greater options, flexibility and threat.”

Playing catch-up

While United do not report for pre-season training until Thursday morning, Ross has acknowledged that time is of the essence as he embarks upon his duties.

That is particularly relevant in the transfer market, where the Tangerines require a couple of new goalkeepers and reinforcements in wide areas, central midfield and at centre-forward. 

Jamie McGrath.
Courier Sport revealed that Jamie McGrath is a target for Ross

He continued: “There’s a lot of work to undertake in a short period of time.

“We are playing catch-up a little bit in terms of putting the squad together. But that work is under way.

“That’s exciting and gives that opportunity to put your own stamp on things.”

Bruised and battered

Ross, meanwhile, insists he is again ready for the rough-and-tumble of management at a club with lofty expectations. 

He was sacked by Hibs just 10 days before their Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic last December, and a matter of months after finishing third in the league – albeit they had endured a poor start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Ross added: “When you are in management, you get bruised, battered and kicked around a little bit. That’s just what happens – and on a pretty regular basis!

“You do become thick skinned. You need to.”

