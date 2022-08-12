JIM SPENCE: Dismal Dutch debacle v Alkmaar must not derail Dundee United season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Dismal Dutch debacle v Alkmaar must not derail Dundee United season

By Jim Spence
August 12 2022, 5.30pm Updated: August 12 2022, 6.39pm
Dundee United fans watched despairingly as their side stumbled to a humiliating defeat in Alkmaar
Dundee United fans watched despairingly as their side stumbled to a humiliating defeat in Alkmaar

Will Dundee United’s Dutch debacle derail their season?

I said last week they were a club going places – and they have.

They’ve gone straight into the record books for their worst ever European performance, and equal worst in Scottish history.

It’s not just the humiliation in front of a live TV audience that will bite, it’s also kissing the potential of lucrative group stage money goodbye.

On paper, United seem to have signed very good players and that doesn’t come cheap.

Summer Dundee United signing Steven Fletcher challenges AZ Alkmaar’s Bruno” Martins Indi during Thursday’s clash

After the ignominy of the AZ Alkmaar annihilation, those players urgently need to prove some correlation between their reputations and the reality witnessed by stunned supporters who shelled out to follow them.

After surrendering 6 goals in 26 minutes in a 7-0 mauling, their standing has subsided significantly.

They now need remarkable resolve to restore some goodwill, starting at Tynecastle.

Defensively, United were a shambles and, although they had goal chances, they lacked the clinical competence to take them, which at European level proves deadly.

Dundee Untied manager Jack Ross must ensure his players’ confidence isn’t destroyed by their European nightmare

United were playing for themselves and their fans but they were also representing Scotland – and they embarrassed not only the club’s longstanding repute in Europe but also that of the nation.

There’s a major confidence rebuilding job ahead for Jack Ross at Tannadice.

The severity of the mauling could throw United’s season out of kilter and the character of the squad and management will now come under forensic fan scrutiny.

Defeat at Hearts would leave United with one point from the available opening nine.

Fans will accept defeat and, while in Holland many Arabs probably thought United would lose, what they didn’t expect – and will take time to forgive – was their side’s abject capitulation.

Dundee league-winning goalkeeper Pat Liney in 1962.

Pat Liney’s death is a sad reminder of much better times in Scottish football.

Pat was goalie when the Dees won their only ever top league title in their golden season of 1961/62.

That team was described by the late BBC broadcaster Bob Crampsey as the finest classical Scottish side he’d ever seen.

We know with the long period of top title dominance by Celtic and Rangers that wining the league is a supreme achievement for any side outside of the Glasgow duo.

Pat will live long in the memory of those who witnessed his contribution to the greatest period in the Dark Blues’ history.

What went wrong for Dundee United in historic Euro humiliation?

