Jack Ross responds to Tony Asghar support message as Dundee United boss outlines ‘scrutiny and intensity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross responds to Tony Asghar support message as Dundee United boss outlines ‘scrutiny and intensity’

By Alan Temple
August 26 2022, 10.23pm
Ross, left, and Asghar
Ross, left, and Asghar

Jack Ross says he “appreciates” the words of support from Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar — but is capable of shouldering the burden of leading the club through a challenging spell.

United have endured a miserable start to the season, shipping 15 goals in their last four fixtures and sitting joint-bottom of the Premiership alongside Kilmarnock.

An outlandish rumour that Ross had quit as Tangerines head coach even gained traction on social media on Monday.

It prompted Asghar, in an exclusive interview with Courier Sport, to shoot down the gossip and give his full backing to Ross.

In focus: Jack Ross

“I’m quite forthright as a manager and I don’t ever look for excuses during difficult periods,” said Ross. “I appreciate the support but Tony (Asghar) knows that I’m broad-shouldered.

“My career experiences — as a player, a coach and a manager — have given me various challenges. I’ve not been handed anything. I don’t shy away from responsibility.

“It hurts me and I suffer. However, I am more than comfortable accepting all the responsibility to put things right.

“If you lose faith in yourself then that’s the day when you need to stop doing it.”

Asked whether he has been surprised by the scale of the scrutiny, given United have only played four league matches, Ross continued: “I think that’s just the way it is. If you offer up any sort of protest, then it’s seen as a sign of weakness.

“I don’t know what the average (football management) tenure is but, in early 2010s, it was around 14 months. I imagine that’s shorter, now.

“Is that fair? I’m obviously going to say no. But I think a lot of balanced people would agree.

Asghar, pictured, backed Ross this week

“I’m calm because I have a consistency about how I go about my job. I’ve got more than 300 games as a manager and I’ve had relative success, with a win percentage that is really competitive.”

Scrutinised

Nevertheless, the search for a way to kick-start Dundee United’s faltering campaign remains a 24/7 pursuit for Ross.

Ross will attempt to overcome the Champions, Celtic, this weekend

“I listen to various high performance podcasts about how you are “there but not there”, even when you are with family or perceived to be doing something that isn’t your job,” continued Ross.

“You are thinking about it 24/7; that’s the nature of the beast.

Paul Warne (Rotherham manager), in a BBC podcast, spoke about never really being in the moment. And that’s part and parcel of being in football management. There is so much intensity and scrutiny.

“I would never say my job is harder than any other person’s but there is a fairly unique aspect, in terms of being scrutinised and judged twice or three times a week.

“There aren’t many jobs where people are told all the time whether they are good or bad!

“But you go into a job like this with your eyes wide open. I’ve done it long enough to accept that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
John Holt in action for Dundee United.
JIM SPENCE: Current Dundee United players should look to a warrior like John Holt…
0
Asghar has moved to assuage any financial concerns
Dundee United financial concerns dismissed as Tony Asghar makes ‘profit’ prediction
0
Rivals on Sunday: Ross, left, and Postecoglou
Dundee United boss Jack Ross on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou: 'I enjoy how he…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0
Asghar, left, and Ross
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar adamant Jack Ross relationship 'stronger than ever' as Dundee United sporting…
0
Sadat Anaku
Dundee United sign Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku after successful trial stint
0
Club captain Ryan Edwards has been hurt by United's form.
Dundee United face 'soft touch' jibes against Celtic as players are urged to speak…
0
Post Thumbnail
How Billy Mackenzie made sure Dundee United were on song for landmark cup final
2
'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0

More from The Courier

Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0