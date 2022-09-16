Liam Fox given Tony Asghar message as Dundee United interim writes off Rangers struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox given Tony Asghar message as Dundee United interim writes off Rangers struggles

By Alan Temple
September 16 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 16 2022, 1.37pm
Caretaker manager for Dundee United Liam Fox
Liam Fox speaks to the media on Thursday

Liam Fox believes Rangers’ porous losing streak will have no bearing on Dundee United’s hopes at Ibrox.

The Tannadice interim head coach will be in charge on Saturday, with the announcement of Jack Ross’ successor now likely to take place in the early part of next week.

As such, he was on scouting duty in Govan on Wednesday evening, watching the Gers succumb 3-0 against a fine Napoli side in the Champions League.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have now lost their last three fixtures by an aggregate scoreline of 11-0.

However, Fox has dismissed any notion of fragility in the Rangers ranks; instead, choosing to focus on the performance levels of his charges as they seek a first league win at Ibrox since 2011.

Dundee United's Sadat Anaku, Carljohan Eriksson, Ilmari Niskanen, Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich with their nations' flags after being called up
Dundee United's Sadat Anaku, Carljohan Eriksson, Ilmari Niskanen, Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich with their nations' flags after being called up

“Rangers are in a wee period of poor results for them — but my concern isn’t Rangers,” said Fox. “My focus is on our group and making sure the preparations are right for Saturday.

“We know how difficult it will be going to Ibrox. They have some very good players, as I saw first-hand on Wednesday night.

“Whenever you go to Parkhead or Ibrox — and I have been there with teams before — there are a few things you need. They have to be a wee bit off it, while we need a large slice of luck.

“We also need to have belief and, when opportunities come along, take our chances and put them under pressure.”

The ‘ethos’

With last weekend’s home fixture against Hibernian postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, this is United’s first fixture since a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

That was the Tangerines’ maiden domestic clean sheet of the campaign and, suffice to say, even more resiliency will be required against the Light Blues.

We are trying to keep this ethos of the team before the individual,” continued Fox.

“We had a clean sheet against Motherwell in our last game. That was important and we will try to build on that.

“I believe the group can go there and perform — and we will see where that takes us.”

Asghar chat

On the latest situation regarding the managerial vacancy, Fox added: “I had a conversation with Tony (Asghar, sporting director) at the start of the week and it was just: carry on doing what you are doing, preparing the team.

“That was as far as the conversation went.”

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar is leading the search for a new boss.

