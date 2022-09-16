Liam Fox given Tony Asghar message as Dundee United interim writes off Rangers struggles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox believes Rangers’ porous losing streak will have no bearing on Dundee United’s hopes at Ibrox.

The Tannadice interim head coach will be in charge on Saturday, with the announcement of Jack Ross’ successor now likely to take place in the early part of next week.

As such, he was on scouting duty in Govan on Wednesday evening, watching the Gers succumb 3-0 against a fine Napoli side in the Champions League.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have now lost their last three fixtures by an aggregate scoreline of 11-0.

However, Fox has dismissed any notion of fragility in the Rangers ranks; instead, choosing to focus on the performance levels of his charges as they seek a first league win at Ibrox since 2011.

“Rangers are in a wee period of poor results for them — but my concern isn’t Rangers,” said Fox. “My focus is on our group and making sure the preparations are right for Saturday.

“We know how difficult it will be going to Ibrox. They have some very good players, as I saw first-hand on Wednesday night.

“Whenever you go to Parkhead or Ibrox — and I have been there with teams before — there are a few things you need. They have to be a wee bit off it, while we need a large slice of luck.

“We also need to have belief and, when opportunities come along, take our chances and put them under pressure.”

The ‘ethos’

With last weekend’s home fixture against Hibernian postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, this is United’s first fixture since a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

That was the Tangerines’ maiden domestic clean sheet of the campaign and, suffice to say, even more resiliency will be required against the Light Blues.

“We are trying to keep this ethos of the team before the individual,” continued Fox.

“We had a clean sheet against Motherwell in our last game. That was important and we will try to build on that.

“I believe the group can go there and perform — and we will see where that takes us.”

Asghar chat

On the latest situation regarding the managerial vacancy, Fox added: “I had a conversation with Tony (Asghar, sporting director) at the start of the week and it was just: carry on doing what you are doing, preparing the team.

“That was as far as the conversation went.”