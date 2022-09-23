JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have handed Liam Fox big opportunity to make mark in management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have handed Liam Fox big opportunity to make mark in management

By Jim Spence
September 23 2022, 5.30pm Updated: September 23 2022, 7.57pm
Liam Fox has been put in charge of Dundee United
Liam Fox has been put in charge of Dundee United

As I said in this column recently, the new Dundee United head coach was right in front of their noses.

Liam Fox’s appointment at Tannadice makes solid sense.

As an integral part of the successful season under Tam Courts, he knows the dressing room and what makes it tick.

He knows the Tannadice set-up and the model of rearing young talent and giving it a first team opportunity (and then hopefully selling it on at a profit to make the club self sustaining).

He also knows – and is comfortable with – the role of sporting director, occupied by Tony Asghar and which the owner, Mark Ogren, favours as his preferred template.

Sporting director Tony Asghar, pictured, and the United board have a big call to make
Tony Asghar has lauded Liam Fox’s potential at Dundee United

The two positions are misunderstood by some in football but should and can complement each other.

Player recruitment and negotiations can be long, complex and time-consuming – and are best handled by a figure who doesn’t also have the major role in preparing the team for match days.

A coach who gets caught up in those other aspects of the game can easily find they detract from the key preparation work which should be his main focus.

Strategic planning for identifying new players from all over the world these days has to be done well in advance and can be a tortuous and time consuming business, involving long hours of discussion with agents and players.

And while a head coach should always have a major say in the hiring and targeting of new talent, it’s beneficial to have others do much of the heavy lifting in the deliberations and consultations.

Fox inherits an underperforming but talented squad.

They may lack a bit of pace in key areas, but their pedigree should be bringing much better results than they’ve shown this season.

He’s also bringing in an assistant in Stevie Crawford who has a wealth of domestic and international playing experience as well as managerial knowledge at Dunfermline and East Fife.

The international break comes at a good time for both the players and Fox.

United, propping up the Premiership, are in an early basement battle, so the chance to regroup and reassess what needs improving and how to do that is welcome.

Crawford will bring a fresh eye to a side that the new head coach has already stabilised with improved performances and results in his three matches in charge.

Outstanding opportunity

United turned in an impressive performance against Rangers at Ibrox – and their confidence is slowly re-emerging – but 19 points lost from the 21 available and only 3 goals scored with 20 conceded, is relegation form unless it’s reversed quickly.

Among issues to be addressed are finding goals and an enforcer in midfield who can compete with the opposition’s hard men and ball winners.

Fox has a squad capable of much more than it’s shown to date and he’s also landed an outstanding opportunity to make his mark as a top coach.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
The chosen one: Fox
4 key reasons Liam Fox landed Dundee United job as Tannadice reality bites
2
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.
New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last…
0
Caretaker manager for Dundee United Liam Fox
Liam Fox's first words as permanent Dundee United boss as 'brilliant human being' hailed
0
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex-Scotland striker takes…
1
Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison gets Scotland U21 call as ex Dundee United and Raith Rovers stars…
0
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win - but injury concern hangs…
0
Sadat Anaku.
Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku has to withdraw from Uganda squad after paperwork delay
0
Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set to appoint Liam Fox as manager, with East Fife boss…
1
United lost 9-0 against Celtic
Dundee United smash unwanted record as challenge for new boss is laid bare
1

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks