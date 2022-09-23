JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have handed Liam Fox big opportunity to make mark in management

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As I said in this column recently, the new Dundee United head coach was right in front of their noses.

Liam Fox’s appointment at Tannadice makes solid sense.

As an integral part of the successful season under Tam Courts, he knows the dressing room and what makes it tick.

He knows the Tannadice set-up and the model of rearing young talent and giving it a first team opportunity (and then hopefully selling it on at a profit to make the club self sustaining).

He also knows – and is comfortable with – the role of sporting director, occupied by Tony Asghar and which the owner, Mark Ogren, favours as his preferred template.

The two positions are misunderstood by some in football but should and can complement each other.

Player recruitment and negotiations can be long, complex and time-consuming – and are best handled by a figure who doesn’t also have the major role in preparing the team for match days.

A coach who gets caught up in those other aspects of the game can easily find they detract from the key preparation work which should be his main focus.

Strategic planning for identifying new players from all over the world these days has to be done well in advance and can be a tortuous and time consuming business, involving long hours of discussion with agents and players.

And while a head coach should always have a major say in the hiring and targeting of new talent, it’s beneficial to have others do much of the heavy lifting in the deliberations and consultations.

Fox inherits an underperforming but talented squad.

They may lack a bit of pace in key areas, but their pedigree should be bringing much better results than they’ve shown this season.

He’s also bringing in an assistant in Stevie Crawford who has a wealth of domestic and international playing experience as well as managerial knowledge at Dunfermline and East Fife.

The international break comes at a good time for both the players and Fox.

United, propping up the Premiership, are in an early basement battle, so the chance to regroup and reassess what needs improving and how to do that is welcome.

Crawford will bring a fresh eye to a side that the new head coach has already stabilised with improved performances and results in his three matches in charge.

Outstanding opportunity

United turned in an impressive performance against Rangers at Ibrox – and their confidence is slowly re-emerging – but 19 points lost from the 21 available and only 3 goals scored with 20 conceded, is relegation form unless it’s reversed quickly.

Among issues to be addressed are finding goals and an enforcer in midfield who can compete with the opposition’s hard men and ball winners.

Fox has a squad capable of much more than it’s shown to date and he’s also landed an outstanding opportunity to make his mark as a top coach.