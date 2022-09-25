Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United women claimed all three points in a thrilling contest with Hamilton Accies.

A blowy Sunday at Gussie Park saw the sides produce a rollercoaster of a match, with a plethora of chances at both ends of the pitch.

United came into the game with the chance to go into the SWPL 1’s top six, provided they could secure a win on Tannadice Street and results elsewhere went to form.

The 100 or so home fans were pleased with the opening half hour: United were pressing hard from the start and playing good passing football.

From a handful of shots on goal, it was Rachel Todd that converted for the opener. A United corner was headed back across goal by Jade McLaren, with Todd rising highest to head the ball home.

FULL TIME Dundee United 3

Hamilton Academical 2 ⚽️ Rachel Todd 21’

⚽️ Danni McGinley 62’

⚽️ Robyn Smith 64’ United take all three points in a five goal thriller. pic.twitter.com/mOTWYbC9zW — Dundee United Football Club Women (@dundeeunitedWFC) September 25, 2022

A frustrating period followed. The team in Tangerine were constantly on the attack, passing around the opposition 18-yard box but failing to pull the trigger. The finest chance fell to Lisa Ryan, but the centre-half fluffed her lines.

This lack of finishing soon had consequences.

Accies scored from only their second chance of the game, with Josephine Giard rushing on to finish past Dundee United goalkeeper Fiona McNicoll from a through-ball.

Hamilton became dominant for a period, and maintained it into the second half, scoring again through Megan Quigley on 54 minutes to make it 2-1. All United’s early promise long since frittered away.

Re-energised home team

It was the influential Dundee United midfielder Cassie Cowper that wrested the game back for the home side. She broke wide left and put in an excellent ball for Danni McGinley to head home on 62 minutes.

A squall of foul ice rain had dampened the passion of the hardy home crowd somewhat, but the equaliser brought the life back to the fans, and re-energised the home team.

United produced the turnaround just two minutes after equalising, with another excellent cross being converted into a fine goal. This time it was Rachel Todd delivering to Robyn Smith, with the number 9 controlling the ball well before finishing low.

United remained composed to close out the game, ending with the same possession that had marked the opening half hour of the game.

The player of the match was selected by Milly Muir, the game’s 15-year-old mascot, with the teen selecting Rachel Todd, who shone throughout.

Todd said of the 90 minutes: “We’ve needed this win, we’re mid-table and that where we should be.” And of her headed goal she laughed: “It’s not often you see me leaping like a salmon to score headers!”

October will be a tough month for Graeme Hart’s United outfit, with away games in Glasgow against Patrick Thistle and Rangers, with the next game at Gussie Park not until Spartans visit late in November.

But a good win against Accies, three goals scored and a top six berth secured for the moment all point to a positive campaign ahead.