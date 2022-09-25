Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller

By Alistair Heather
September 25 2022, 7.06pm Updated: September 25 2022, 8.05pm
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies

Dundee United women claimed all three points in a thrilling contest with Hamilton Accies.

A blowy Sunday at Gussie Park saw the sides produce a rollercoaster of a match, with a plethora of chances at both ends of the pitch.

United came into the game with the chance to go into the SWPL 1’s top six, provided they could secure a win on Tannadice Street and results elsewhere went to form.

The 100 or so home fans were pleased with the opening half hour: United were pressing hard from the start and playing good passing football.

From a handful of shots on goal, it was Rachel Todd that converted for the opener. A United corner was headed back across goal by Jade McLaren, with Todd rising highest to head the ball home.

A frustrating period followed. The team in Tangerine were constantly on the attack, passing around the opposition 18-yard box but failing to pull the trigger. The finest chance fell to Lisa Ryan, but the centre-half fluffed her lines.

This lack of finishing soon had consequences.

Accies scored from only their second chance of the game, with Josephine Giard rushing on to finish past Dundee United goalkeeper Fiona McNicoll from a through-ball.

Hamilton became dominant for a period, and maintained it into the second half, scoring again through Megan Quigley on 54 minutes to make it 2-1. All United’s early promise long since frittered away.

Re-energised home team

It was the influential Dundee United midfielder Cassie Cowper that wrested the game back for the home side. She broke wide left and put in an excellent ball for Danni McGinley to head home on 62 minutes.

A squall of foul ice rain had dampened the passion of the hardy home crowd somewhat, but the equaliser brought the life back to the fans, and re-energised the home team.

United produced the turnaround just two minutes after equalising, with another excellent cross being converted into a fine goal. This time it was Rachel Todd delivering to Robyn Smith, with the number 9 controlling the ball well before finishing low.

Dundee United Women’s winning goal-scorer and player of the match, Rachel Todd

United remained composed to close out the game, ending with the same possession that had marked the opening half hour of the game.

The player of the match was selected by Milly Muir, the game’s 15-year-old mascot, with the teen selecting Rachel Todd, who shone throughout.

Todd said of the 90 minutes: “We’ve needed this win, we’re mid-table and that where we should be.” And of her headed goal she laughed: “It’s not often you see me leaping like a salmon to score headers!”

October will be a tough month for Graeme Hart’s United outfit, with away games in Glasgow against Patrick Thistle and Rangers, with the next game at Gussie Park not until Spartans visit late in November.

But a good win against Accies, three goals scored and a top six berth secured for the moment all point to a positive campaign ahead.

