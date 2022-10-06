PODCAST: Dundee United are out of excuses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a short honeymoon for new Dundee United manager, Liam Fox, with old flaws reappearing at Tannadice and new ones cropping up to go alongside them.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence comes to the conclusion that the Tangerines are now “out of excuses”.

The Courier columnist is joined by Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson to assess issues of concern across the pitch and off it.

There isn’t much cause for optimism over the road at Dens Park, with fundamental questions being asked about Gary Bowyer’s management.

While for St Johnstone, has a lack of quality beneath Callum Davidson’s first choice starting line-up been exposed by Kilmarnock or was the midweek defeat at Rugby Park a mere blip?

