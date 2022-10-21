JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free?

By Jim Spence
October 21 2022, 5.00pm
A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson.
A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson.

Dundee United’s business model has been dented by the SPFL tribunal decision that they’re due no compensation from Hearts for Lewis Neilson.

There’s no point spending years producing young players if they’re going to leave for free after very brief spells in a first-team jersey.

Neilson made just 19 appearances for United where he’d been since the age of 10.

That’s bad business for a club template which is based on profiting from home-reared talent.

Mark Ogren has poured millions into United but his hope is that they would eventually become self-sustaining.

From the days of Jim McLean, United have sold some of their best and brightest for good fees.

It’s a tried and trusted model for most clubs, but the key word is ‘fees’.

It’s one thing if a player has given the club a hundred appearances or so and leaves without money changing hands.

The good service given is the quid pro quo in that situation.

But when they depart like Neilson has done after long and expensive investment which yields nothing for the club, then something has gone badly wrong and needs addressing to ensure there’s no repeat.

Otherwise why bother investing in youth at all?

Time for Scottish clubs to address Old Firm inferiority complex

Dundee ran Rangers close in their 1-0 defeat in midweek while United’s 9-0 hammering from Celtic is still fresh in the minds of Arabs.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).

Getting anything against the Glasgow behemoths is notoriously difficult.

I think though that the Hibs boss Lee Johnson nailed a major factor at play after his team’s 6-1 thrashing at Parkhead.

“I think we were beaten before we went into the game. It was an absolute shock to me,” he said.

“I spoke to a couple of psychologists, and I realised that these guys [his players] have probably been beaten year-on-year since they were eight years old by these teams.

“You practically come out of the womb and you’re told Celtic and Rangers are amazing.”

The Hibs boss is looking at starting a psychological programme with his younger players to address the issues.

During the reign of Alex Ferguson and Jim McLean the Dons and United could beat Celtic and Rangers at home, and at Ibrox and Parkhead.

Fergie in particular installed a positive winners mentality at Pittodrie which really put the wind up both Glasgow sides.

I recall Willie Miller once telling me that before one game in the Ibrox tunnel some Rangers players were physically shaking.

They knew the Dons had their measure and the beating of them.

If it takes psychology classes so that the next generation of kids have instilled in them a sense of self-belief that they can take the Glasgow pair on, then every club should be doing it.

It’s time for all Scottish clubs to address their weak mentality against Celtic and Rangers instead of continuing to meekly bend the knee and trotting out excuses.

Supporters too should not be prepared to accept their teams losing to both as some pre-ordained fact of life.

It’s embarrassing that too many docile managers and boardrooms have tolerated the situation for so long.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Fox is a VAR advocate. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes VAR prediction as Dundee United boss ponders 'freshness' conundrum
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery - 'Jack Ross put…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-feated but un-Dee-terred as United get Killie'd in…
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scotland ahead of…
2
Smith salutes the travelling United fans. Image: SNS
Liam Smith: Dundee United won't spiral after Kilmarnock defeat
MacLeod on Scotland U17 duty. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster helps Scotland to 6-0 demolition of Malta
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
2
Liam Fox remonstrates with fourth official David Dickinson. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Kilmarnock penalty award as Dundee United boss rues 'missed opportunity'

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented