Steven Fletcher makes frank ‘silly mistakes’ admission after Dundee United defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Fletcher has lamented Dundee United’s “silly mistakes” in their 2-1 defeat at St Mirren.

Fletcher, 35, felt the Tangerines were in the ascendancy after he climbed from the bench to level against the Buddies, cancelling out a Carljohan Eriksson own goal.

However, the Paisley outfit ultimately claimed all three points when the Tangerines failed to retain possession after a corner-kick was cleared, allowing Ethan Erhahon to find Alex Greive to head home.

United’s last three conceded goals have now come from relatively unchecked crosses into the box.

“It’s the silly mistakes that we’re making that are costing us three points,” rued Fletcher.

“We never learned, really. We cleared the ball from a corner but didn’t hold it up, and it came straight back to us.

“If you let that happen, you’re going to let them create chances.

“The feeling at 1-1 was that we could go on and win the game – but if you don’t defend your box, you’re going to concede.”

‘Few and far between’

Fletcher’s own impact was a silver lining for United.

The former Scotland striker has not started a game since the 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone three weeks ago and, after brief cameos against Ross County and Kilmarnock, this was his most impactful substitute appearance to date.

His goal was well taken, latching on to a Tony Watt knock-down before firing past Trevor Carson. Fletcher noted: “A wee goal with the right foot is always nice – they’re few and far between!”

He almost returned the favour for Watt, with his strike-partner heading a superb cross narrowly wide.

Fletcher will undoubtedly be pushing for a start when Motherwell visit Tannadice next Saturday.

“We’ve got a few days off now then it’s straight back on to the training pitch,” said Fletcher. “Hopefully, I can carry on where I left off on Saturday with the goal and take it into next week.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on his first experience of VAR – with St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga seeing a goal chalked off due to an earlier foul by Keanu Baccus – Fletcher admitted it was a surreal experience.

He added: “It’s weird. It makes you second guess yourself a little bit, especially with set-pieces and stuff.

“I like to use my physical attributes but you end up second-guessing your runs and movement.

“But we’ll get used to it.”