EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS ‘interest’ and declares top 6 a realistic target for Dundee United

By Alan Temple
January 16 2023, 5.00pm Updated: January 16 2023, 7.08pm
Harkes applauds the sold out United section at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes is adamant top-six football after the split remains a realistic target for Dundee United.

However, the American midfielder knows the Tangerines must become more adept at seeing out games if they are to surge up the standings.

United outplayed Hibernian for large swathes of Saturday’s Premiership showdown, with Glenn Middleton and Harkes finding the net at Easter Road.

But Kevin Nisbet notched his second goal of the game deep into injury time to level the score at 2-2, ensuring a share of the spoils.

The heartbreaking finale followed Hearts’ last-gasp leveller from the penalty spot in December, while Celtic and St Mirren have also bagged crucial late goals against United over the last 10 matches.

The draw was enough to lift the Terrors out of the relegation places, but Harkes reckons some additional drive and vigilance in the closing stages of games could see them bridge the seven points to sixth place.

Harkes celebrates at Easter Road. Image: SNS

“It shows where the group is headed that we are disappointed with a draw away at Hibs,” Harkes told Courier Sport. “It’s the same sort of feeling we had after the Hearts game; losing two points late in the game.

“We’ve got to see out those moments, make sure we are a really hard team to play against and get those extra points — because once we start getting those results, we ARE going up the table. We’re really close.

“It’s just about habits. Making sure everyone is doing the right thing when the tiredness sets in and the legs start to go. We need to give every single ounce. It’s digging each other out, as well, and helping the guy next to you.

“It was tough to take at the end. (Kevin) Nisbet is so dangerous — we know that — and for him to take the ball down and go across the box? It can’t happen.”

But Harkes added: “I’ve been asked about our goals and where we’d end up this year, and my view is: there’s no reason why we can’t be looking at top-six. That’s what we’re looking at now and that’s my focus.”

Rotations and combinations

Harkes has been in fine form since the Premiership resumed following the World Cup and capped a series of super showings with a well-worked goal against the Hibees.

While the finish carried a degree of fortune — looping over David Marshall via a deflection off Lewis Stevenson — the build-up involving Steven Fletcher and Kieran Freeman was excellent.

Indeed, Harkes dove-tailing with Freeman on the right flank throughout the afternoon caused the hosts major headaches.

“I was delighted to score and contribute — but I’m even happier with the way we played up until that point,” Harkes continued.

“In the first 20 to 25 minutes, we were getting into really good areas and doing things that we worked on in training; different rotations and combinations. They were really working well for us.”

“We have a job to do”

Harkes, meanwhile, was nonplussed by reports suggesting he was “drawing interest” from clubs in the United States and England.

The former DC United star is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and Washington Post writer Steven Goff reported that he is on the radar of sides in Major League Soccer.

“Naturally, things come up (in the January transfer window),” added Harkes. “I haven’t seen (the report) so I’m not sure what interest they are talking about.

If there is interest out there, that’s always nice — but we have a job to do here and we are looking at climbing the table and getting back to where this team belongs.”

