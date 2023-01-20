Dundee United give fans scoop on ‘mint-fresh’ third kit with eye-catching ice cream parlour photoshoot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have revealed a new addition to this season’s kit collection, with a mint green third shirt set to go on sale.

And supporters attending Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash against the University of Stirling will see it in action straight away.

United say the shirt – which goes on sale at 9am on Saturday – features a “striking” mint green colouring, along with a “nonchalant” black trim around the sleeves and neck.

The shirt is to be sold in a limited edition, meaning fans who want to add it to their wardrobe will need to move fast, with demand set to be high.

The shorts and socks will not be available for purchase.

Some supporters on social media were quick to point out that last season’s limited edition dark grey third kit sold out quickly, leaving many fans disappointed.

But the Tangerines have offered reassurance that, this time around, more stock will be available for supporters to buy both online and in-person at the club shop.

Initial reaction online was on the mixed side with some supporters clearly enamoured with the club’s eye-catching new look.

United fan Matthew Dempsey was quick with his approval on Twitter, saying simply, yet emphatically: “Into it.”

But the “limited edition” factor is clearly playing on some supporters’ minds, with Susan Keilloh, again on Twitter, summing up their concerns.

She said: “Like others, I love the colour, just disappointed it’s limited edition though.”

The shirt will be priced at £55 for short sleeved adult sizes and £60 for long sleeves.

Junior sizes are available for £45.