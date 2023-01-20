Dundee United give fans scoop on ‘mint-fresh’ third kit with eye-catching ice cream parlour photoshoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United give fans scoop on ‘mint-fresh’ third kit with eye-catching ice cream parlour photoshoot

By Sean Hamilton
January 20 2023, 12.46pm Updated: January 21 2023, 6.54pm
Glenn Middleton, Scott McMann, Kieran Freeman and Steven Fletcher modelling Dundee United's new third kit. Image: Dundee United FC
Glenn Middleton, Scott McMann, Kieran Freeman and Steven Fletcher modelling Dundee United's new third kit. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have revealed a new addition to this season’s kit collection, with a mint green third shirt set to go on sale.

And supporters attending Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash against the University of Stirling will see it in action straight away.

United say the shirt – which goes on sale at 9am on Saturday – features a “striking” mint green colouring, along with a “nonchalant” black trim around the sleeves and neck.

The shirt is to be sold in a limited edition, meaning fans who want to add it to their wardrobe will need to move fast, with demand set to be high.

The shorts and socks will not be available for purchase.

Some supporters on social media were quick to point out that last season’s limited edition dark grey third kit sold out quickly, leaving many fans disappointed.

But the Tangerines have offered reassurance that, this time around, more stock will be available for supporters to buy both online and in-person at the club shop.

Glenn Middleton, Scott McMann, Kieran Freeman and Steven Fletcher in United’s new third kit. Image: Dundee United FC

Initial reaction online was on the mixed side with some supporters clearly enamoured with the club’s eye-catching new look.

United fan Matthew Dempsey was quick with his approval on Twitter, saying simply, yet emphatically: “Into it.”

But the “limited edition” factor is clearly playing on some supporters’ minds, with Susan Keilloh, again on Twitter, summing up their concerns.

She said: “Like others, I love the colour, just disappointed it’s limited edition though.”

The shirt will be priced at £55 for short sleeved adult sizes and £60 for long sleeves.

Junior sizes are available for £45.

