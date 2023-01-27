Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United’s Liam Fox recalls ‘words of advice’ from Celtic boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has revealed that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou offered “words of advice” in the aftermath of Dundee United’s galling defeat in Glasgow last November.

The Tangerines ran the Hoops close at Parkhead, with the scoreline balanced at 2-2 going into the 90th minute.

However, late strikes from Kyogo and Liel Abada broke United hearts and secured all three points for the hosts.

Now able to reflect on that contest dispassionately, Fox is appreciative of the time offered to him by Postecoglou — with the former Australia and Yokohama F. Marinos manager preaching clarity and conviction.

“Ange has been really good with me,” said Fox. “I had a really good chat with him before and after the game at Parkhead, which was good of him.

“He is a top manager, is in charge of a top squad and has worked at the highest level. Whenever you get somebody like that to give you five minutes then you need to make the most of it.

“Ange just told me to be clear in your mind of what you want and how you want your team to play and go with it. He is a really good guy and was happy to pass on some words of advice.”

“Not frightened”

Even with the Aussie’s advice ringing in his ears, United’s task on Sunday is no less onerous.

While the Tangerines put up a fine fight at Parkhead, their last Tannadice showdown with the Hoops ended in a humiliating 9-0 defeat — the club’s heaviest ever home reverse.

That game cost Jack Ross his job and is ultimately responsible for Fox now occupying the United hot-seat.

Nevertheless, Fox insists the Terrors do not fear the challenge posed by Postecoglou’s charges.

“They have real quality across the pitch,” he continued. “Celtic have a clear style and way of playing that is really effective.

“You try to stop them in one avenue and then you can be done in another avenue — because they are top players.

“But it is not a game we are frightened of. I have confidence in my players and my team. I feel we are in a better place (since the 9-0 game). It will be difficult but we are at home, in front of our fans and there is an expectation on us to do well for.

“We need to play well. The goalkeeper might need to play well. You might need them to be a wee bit off it.

“On the other side, you need to take your chances when they come along.”