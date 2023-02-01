Liam Fox recalls using ‘every trick in the book’ as Dundee United tackle Rugby Park test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has recalled how Livingston used “every trick in the book” to take advantage of their artificial surface while he was on the coaching staff in West Lothian.

So the Dundee United boss has no desire to “mump and moan” about the challenge posed by Rugby Park’s 4G turf.

The difference between Killie’s home and away records has become increasingly stark, with 18 of their 20 Premiership points picked up in Ayrshire.

Even their performances against United have contrasted wildly, with a win and a draw on home soil — but a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at Tannadice.

And while there is plenty of discourse around the surface, Fox is adamant United are ready for the test.

“I’ve played on them (4G pitches) myself so I know it’s different,” said Fox.

“But we can mump and moan about it and I could say I prefer grass pitches — which is true — but it is what it is.

“The players have all played on it before, they’ve been through this process numerous times at Livingston, Kilmarnock and Hamilton Accies, when they were in the Premiership.

“So there’s no big issue and certainly no excuses.

“This generation of players have grown up playing on these surfaces and training on them during the winter months.”

Advantage

Fox, who served as David Martindale’s assistant at Livi during the 2020/21 campaign, has prepared this week by putting his players though their paces on the artificial surface at Gussie Park, rather than their usual St Andrews base.

“Teams who have these pitches obviously they play more games on it than anyone else,” continued Fox. “When I worked at Livingston, we used that to our advantage.

“The ball does bounce slightly differently and it does run slightly differently. At Livi, we trained on it every single day so you get to know every wee trick in the book around how to use it.

“But I don’t want to make it bigger thing than it actually is. It’s just a game — a brilliant game — and one we’d love to win.”

No panic

Fox confirmed that United have “a few knocks and niggles from the weekend” but did not rule any senior players out.

And he will hope to have a full strength pool to choose from, given the importance of Wednesday’s showdown.

United are level on 20 points with Killie, Ross County and Motherwell at the foot of the table.

“There will be ups and downs and places interchanging until the end of the season,” added Fox. “But if we can put a consistent run together, we can hopefully get clear of that.

“There’s no panic and stress from our point of view. We knew it was going to be like this because there’s very little between the teams. We don’t get too high when we win and we don’t get too low when we lose.

“We’ve got some huge games and these are the types of games that, as players and staff, you look forward to.”