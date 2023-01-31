Craig Sibbald in ‘no excuses’ cry as Dundee United star insists Kilmarnock’s pitch is no game-changer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Sibbald in ‘no excuses’ cry as Dundee United star insists Kilmarnock’s pitch is no game-changer

By Alan Temple
January 31 2023, 7.00am
Sibbald tackled a tough shift in gutsy fashion. Image: SNS
Sibbald tackled a tough shift in gutsy fashion. Image: SNS

Craig Sibbald is adamant Dundee United will not use Kilmarnock’s artificial turf as an excuse when they visit Rugby Park on Wednesday.

The juxtaposition between Killie’s home and away form is remarkable this term, with Derek McInnes’ men picking up 18 of their 20 Premiership points on their own patch.

They are fresh from a 3-0 hammering at Ross County.

Conversely, they have only lost three league games at home, against Celtic, Rangers and Livingston.

It could be surmised from those statistics that Killie benefit from playing on a 4G surface, but Sibbald — no stranger to plastic pitches after a decade turning out for Falkirk and Livi — has played down the impact.

Sibbald believes United can overcome the challenge of Rugby Park. Image: SNS

“I wouldn’t say it (Killie’s pitch) is an advantage,” said Sibbald. “We train on artificial surfaces sometimes so there will be NO excuses.

“Everyone is used to it, nowadays.

“It’s always going to be a dogfight there. Kilmarnock get right in your face, so we’ll be prepared for that.

“Hopefully we can get our foot on the ball and create chances.”

Focus

Killie and United are among a cluster of FOUR teams all locked on 20 as a fraught fight for survival heats up.

And Sibbald reckons the fixture is much bigger for the Tangerines than Sunday’s high-profile showdown with Celtic.

It may not be “must win” territory for either side, but it does feel “must not lose”.

“Wednesday is huge,” said Sibbald. “We can take positives from the Celtic game on Sunday; see what we did right and what we did wrong.

“But ultimately Wednesday is a bigger game. It’s obviously hard against Celtic, whereas hopefully we can impose our style of play on the game on Wednesday — and get the win.

“It’s tight at the bottom but we just need to focus on ourselves, get better each week and take us back up the table.”

Birighitti praise

Meanwhile, United head coach Liam Fox is adamant there were numerous factors that contributed to Celtic’s crucial opener at Tannadice at the weekend. 

Birighitti in action against the Hoops. Image: SNS

Terrors goalkeeper Mark Birighitti was completely wrong-footed by Aaron Mooy’s deep cross, allowing Jota to head home at the back post. The Hoops subsequently cruised to a 2-0 win.

It was a rare error during an otherwise impressive showing from the Aussie stopper, superbly thwarting Jota and Kyogo in the first period.

We didn’t stop the cross, firstly,” rued Fox. “I’ve not spoken to him but maybe Mark (Birighitti) just misjudged it a bit.

“The wind might have played a part as well, because it was bad. We also dropped the runner for the header. So there were three things, right there. It’s not just on Mark.

“Mark made some good saves. He’s in a much better place. We will take it on the chin and be ready for Wednesday.”

