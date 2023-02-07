LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble – they need a serious reaction to get out of it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It really felt like Dundee United were heading in the right direction not so long ago.

Even just a week ago, they looked in pretty decent shape since returning from the World Cup break.

But the lack of any notable signings in the transfer window followed by a damaging defeat at Kilmarnock and then a third straight loss at the weekend has seen the wheels come off.

As bad as it seems right now, I do still think they have enough about them to steer clear of trouble this season.

Things are bad at the moment on and off the field with poor results and an angry fanbase.

However, I compare United to the other sides around them at the bottom and I really do think there is enough quality there to see them right.

But that’s not a given – and nobody at the club should be thinking there’s anything but real fight needed between now and the end of the campaign.

If they haven’t figured it out yet, things are very serious and a serious reaction is needed.

Cup frustration

Having a cup game next is far from ideal.

As a player, you’d want to get back out on the pitch to put things right. A cup match in United’s situation just gets in the way.

But they need to stop the run they are on.

That’s the only positive of a cup run when you’re in a relegation dogfight – the chance to get some momentum going in your season.

Right now, United’s momentum is all wrong.

January

And that’s why I was so disappointed to see the transfer business done in January, or lack of it.

Loick Ayina came in on loan from Huddersfield but nobody else.

New faces bring freshness to a squad, they bring new abilities to call upon.

And, most importantly, they give the existing squad a kick up the backside with some added competition.

That’s why fans like to see new signings made by their team.

And that’s why I totally understand their anger.

They want to see their club doing everything possible to get out of relegation trouble.

Behind the scenes they may well be doing that.

But nothing says it clearer than pushing the boat out in the transfer market.

When you are at the top of the league, new signings maintain momentum.

When you are at the bottom, they give you momentum.

My worry is you look at the other sides around United and they could well have done that.

Ross County have added Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy while Motherwell made big changes.

Edwards red

What does give me a little bit of positivity is the way Saturday’s game went.

For me, the game changed on that red card decision for Ryan Edwards.

And I think it was a harsh one – one I don’t think would get made without VAR’s intervention.

But United lost and that’s the crux – a run they must turn around.

Or they will only go one way.