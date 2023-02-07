LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble – they need a serious reaction to get out of it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble – they need a serious reaction to get out of it

By Lee Wilkie
February 7 2023, 7.00am
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.

It really felt like Dundee United were heading in the right direction not so long ago.

Even just a week ago, they looked in pretty decent shape since returning from the World Cup break.

But the lack of any notable signings in the transfer window followed by a damaging defeat at Kilmarnock and then a third straight loss at the weekend has seen the wheels come off.

As bad as it seems right now, I do still think they have enough about them to steer clear of trouble this season.

Things are bad at the moment on and off the field with poor results and an angry fanbase.

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox. Image: SNS.

However, I compare United to the other sides around them at the bottom and I really do think there is enough quality there to see them right.

But that’s not a given – and nobody at the club should be thinking there’s anything but real fight needed between now and the end of the campaign.

If they haven’t figured it out yet, things are very serious and a serious reaction is needed.

Cup frustration

Having a cup game next is far from ideal.

As a player, you’d want to get back out on the pitch to put things right. A cup match in United’s situation just gets in the way.

But they need to stop the run they are on.

That’s the only positive of a cup run when you’re in a relegation dogfight – the chance to get some momentum going in your season.

Right now, United’s momentum is all wrong.

January

And that’s why I was so disappointed to see the transfer business done in January, or lack of it.

Loick Ayina came in on loan from Huddersfield but nobody else.

New faces bring freshness to a squad, they bring new abilities to call upon.

And, most importantly, they give the existing squad a kick up the backside with some added competition.

That’s why fans like to see new signings made by their team.

The Asghar out banner unveiled at Rugby Park.
A banner unveiled by United fans at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

And that’s why I totally understand their anger.

They want to see their club doing everything possible to get out of relegation trouble.

Behind the scenes they may well be doing that.

But nothing says it clearer than pushing the boat out in the transfer market.

When you are at the top of the league, new signings maintain momentum.

When you are at the bottom, they give you momentum.

My worry is you look at the other sides around United and they could well have done that.

Ross County have added Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy while Motherwell made big changes.

Edwards red

Andy Halliday complains to Ryan Edwards as the United man sees red. Image: SNS.

What does give me a little bit of positivity is the way Saturday’s game went.

For me, the game changed on that red card decision for Ryan Edwards.

And I think it was a harsh one – one I don’t think would get made without VAR’s intervention.

But United lost and that’s the crux – a run they must turn around.

Or they will only go one way.

