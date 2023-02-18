Craig Sibbald in Dundee United ‘bottle’ demand as midfielder recalls Falkirk lessons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Sibbald has been in this movie before.

The combative midfielder was part of a Falkirk side dragged perilously close to the Championship drop-zone in 2017/18.

He vividly recalls the suggestion that the Bairns — in the promotion hunt during the prior two campaigns — were surely too good to go down.

As it happened, Sibbald played a starring role as Falkirk did survive. He notched three goals as the Bairns racked up five wins and two draws from their final 10 games, ultimately fishing in eighth spot and comparatively comfortable.

Indeed, his 90th-minute winner at St Mirren (below) in April 2018 was the goal that made Falkirk mathematically safe.

But they were certainly NOT to good to go down. They were relegated the following season, albeit Sibbald had joined Livingston by that point.

You need bottle from the players and for them to give everything. You need to step up in the big games. Craig Sibbald

The lessons and warnings still ring true.

“There’s a different pressure associated with being bottom but we need to deal with that and do our talking on the pitch,” said Sibbald, with United one point adrift of Ross County.

“I remember there was a season with Falkirk when we were near the bottom but we managed to stay up.

“It’s easy to say, “oh, they are too good to go down” but you need to show why you deserve to stay up and give the right performances. Anyone can go down.

“You need bottle from the players and for them to give everything. You need to step up in the big games. The next four or five weeks are massive games so we need to be accountable and get wins.

“We need to stay positive and keep working hard. Hopefully it turns. That’s what happened before (at Falkirk) so I want to be saying the same things at the end of this season. The feeling was relief.”

Personality

United were isolated at the bottom of the table by Motherwell’s 2-1 win over St Mirren in midweek, while a meek exit from the Scottish Cup at the hands of relegation rivals Kilmarnock last weekend did little to encourage optimism.

Boss Liam Fox questioned his side’s “bravery” and “personality” after that result — and Sibbald is adamant the Tangerines’ squad will respond in the right manner.

“It (Motherwell result in midweek) was disappointing for us, but that is motivation and drives us on for the weekend,” addd the former Livingston ace.

“You want to show you are a good player and put a performance for the manager. Hopefully, we can get the three points and do what he asked: show that we DO have personality.

“There are a lot of big characters in our dressing room and hopefully that can shine through in the end and see us climb up the table.

“But we need to show it on the pitch. It hasn’t quite worked out yet but we are working hard and want to kick on against St Johnstone.”

Legends Day platform

United have the perfect platform to kick-start their campaign.

Several icons of the 1983 Premier Division winning team will be paraded prior to kick-off, while sensible pricing for ‘Legends Day” has ensured a bumper crowd. St Johnstone are bringing more than 1,500 supporters up the A90.

The stage is set and Sibbald knows the players must rise to the occasion.

“We need to go out and give the fans what they want,” he added. “All the fans really want is for us to give 100% and leave everything on the pitch.

“If we do that, then hopefully we get the result we need.”