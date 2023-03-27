Jamie McGrath: Dundee United star insists Ireland can upset odds against World Cup finalists France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jamie McGrath: Dundee United star insists Ireland can upset odds against World Cup finalists France

Jamie McGrath has swapped Dundee United’s battle at the bottom of the Premiership for Ireland's opening Euro 24 qualifier.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United star Jamie McGrath is part of the Republic of Ireland squad for their qualifier against France. Image: SNS
Dundee United star Jamie McGrath is part of the Republic of Ireland squad for their qualifier against France. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath insists Ireland can upset the odds against France.

The 26-year-old has swapped Dundee United’s battle at the bottom of the Premiership to test himself against some of the top talents in world football in his country’s opening Euro 24 qualifier.

The formidable French will arrive at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with their tails up after starting their Group B campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Friday.

However, McGrath previously played against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in two World Cup qualifiers and he knows Ireland are capable of going toe to toe with the best.

Jamie McGrath in action against Cristiano Ronaldo during a World Cup qualifier in Dublin. Image: Shutterstock

The midfielder stated: “Definitely, I was lucky enough to play in both Portugal games and there is probably a difference in the quality levels.

“But when you are on the pitch it doesn’t really feel like that.

“You have a game plan and if you stick in, you give yourself a chance.

“We drew with Portugal a year ago now and that’s still fresh in our minds.

“It is just 11v11 at the end of the day.

“I think if you have a good shape and are hard to beat, you are going to get chances at the other end as well.

“There are always upsets in football.”

Ireland group ‘hardest’ imaginable

As well as France and the Netherlands, Ireland’s group also includes Greece and Gibraltar with McGrath under no illusions about just how tough qualification will be.

He added: “It is a very tricky group, probably the hardest we could have got.

“France and Holland are obviously the two biggest names.

“But we ran Portugal very close so I am sure we can put in a similar level of performance against the French and obviously try to get a result out of the game.

“This is a new campaign and new faces have been brought in as well.

“It is exciting times and I am just delighted to be a part of it.”

Dundee United will host Celtic at Tannadice in the Scottish Cup.
Mikey Johnston in action for Celtic against United last season. Image: SNS

One of those new faces is Celtic’s Mikey Johnston, who made a big impact when making his debut from the bench for Ireland in their 3-2 friendly win over Latvia last week.

McGrath is looking forward to seeing more of the same from Johnston who is currently on loan at Vitória Guimarães in Portugal, saying: “He is a natural dribbler with the ball who always seems to want to beat his man.

“He is direct and I am sure he will bring something different to the squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's young stars are watching and learning from the likes of (left to right) Luka Modric, Andy Robertson and Harry Kane. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Paul Dixon explains how Dundee United kids are learning from game's very best -…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
3
United fans in raptures at full-time.
Dundee United launch new season ticket deal - and fans face small price rise
3
Glenn Middleton: No risks will be taken with Dundee United star. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United have 'missed' star - but boss won't force fitness fightback
Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin wants to bring in a striker. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals desire for new striker as Dundee United boss talks basement battle…
Ryan Edwards has opened up in a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United…
2
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
3
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…

Most Read

1
Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Stretch of A92 at Glenrothes to close for roadworks
2
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google Maps
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
4
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub
5
Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir ‘could’ve miscarried’ after being attacked twice by same dog
3
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
7
365 Blackness Road is a beautiful Arts and Crafts home in Dundee's West End. Image: Savills.
Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only…
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; George Crone and Max Donovan. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 23/03/2023
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
9
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
10
Guests enjoying the Help for Kids charity event. Image: Craig Chalmers Photography.
Pictures: Help for Kids charity ball celebrates 10 years of supporting Dundee children

More from The Courier

The horse was reunited with its owner. Image: Supplied.
Runaway horse causes havoc in Wormit
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man battered neighbour in 'outrageously violent' assault
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Dunkeld charity boss resigns and alleges ‘vindictive’ campaign against him
Ronnie Coburn receives a £10 note back after helping out Brian Cox.
How a £10 note helped send Brian Cox from Dundee to Succession
Either Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan or Kate Forbes will be crowned the next leader of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
2
Fife Sex Offence Series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Fife in 2022?
Perth and Kinross sex offences series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Perth and Kinross in 2022?
Dundee sex offences series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Dundee in 2022?
Angus Sex Offences
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Angus in 2022?
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University

Editor's Picks

Most Commented