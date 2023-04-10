LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive – now they’ve given themselves a chance

Dundee United had big, big pressure on their shoulders in Sunday’s home Hibs clash.

Seeing Ross County win on the Saturday saw worst fears realised at Tannadice.

Suddenly the Tangerines were five points adrift at the foot of the table.

Lose and they would be in serious, serious trouble.

Such a psychological blow, one I doubt they would’ve recovered from.

So to shoulder all that and put in the kind of fighting performance that’s been missing for most of this season required serious character.

Big players

United showed that resolve and the big players stepped up, too.

Steven Fletcher has been massive all season and will be the key man between now and the end of the campaign.

Jamie McGrath hasn’t reached the heights we hoped he might at Tannadice. Form has been up and down.

But the composure he showed in slotting that pressure penalty away was incredible.

It was a big moment for the team and the club as whole.

Certainly for manager Jim Goodwin in getting his first win on the board.

He’s made a real positive impact on the club but a positive atmosphere counts for nothing out on that pitch.

You need results to back that up and it was a timely one for the manager.

It has injected belief.

Touching distance

The players will be boosted, the fans too.

I have a good feeling about Dundee United now, I honestly do.

They’ve given themselves a chance.

From the position they found themselves in at the start of the day, that’s all we could’ve asked for.

I’ve been banging on for ages that they need to ensure they are at least within touching distance of the teams above them going into the split.

This win has done that.

It has pulled Kilmarnock right back into the mix and possibly even St Johnstone – who knows what might happen in the split fixtures?

Two wins for one team suddenly changes the complexion of the table entirely.

And I do think United can pick up more points in the next two games before the split.

Motherwell next will be a very tough game.

All you have to do is look at is their form since Stuart Kettlewell took over to see that.

But it’s not a game United should fear.

Then Livingston is a match they should be going into with confidence they can take all three points.

I don’t think it’s outwith the realms of possibility that the Tangerines get four points from these games.

Luck

It felt like their luck had turned a little in that Hibs game, things went for them in a way they haven’t all season – Kevin Nisbet hit the bar and a daft challenge giving away a penalty.

Charlie Mulgrew getting caught out for the equaliser too didn’t end up costing them.

The key is to use this injection of belief and confidence properly – nothing is done yet.

They are still bottom, there are still huge pressure games to come.

But they’ve given themselves a chance.