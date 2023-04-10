LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive – now they’ve given themselves a chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive – now they’ve given themselves a chance

Former Tangerines defender Lee Wilkie hails the character shown by United as big players put in big performances.

(L to R): Ilmari Niskanen, Jamie McGrath and Fletcher celebrate United's win. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United had big, big pressure on their shoulders in Sunday’s home Hibs clash.

Seeing Ross County win on the Saturday saw worst fears realised at Tannadice.

Suddenly the Tangerines were five points adrift at the foot of the table.

Lose and they would be in serious, serious trouble.

Such a psychological blow, one I doubt they would’ve recovered from.

So to shoulder all that and put in the kind of fighting performance that’s been missing for most of this season required serious character.

Big players

United showed that resolve and the big players stepped up, too.

Jamie McGrath roars as fellow scorer Fletcher looks on. Image: SNS

Steven Fletcher has been massive all season and will be the key man between now and the end of the campaign.

Jamie McGrath hasn’t reached the heights we hoped he might at Tannadice. Form has been up and down.

But the composure he showed in slotting that pressure penalty away was incredible.

It was a big moment for the team and the club as whole.

Certainly for manager Jim Goodwin in getting his first win on the board.

Goodwin celebrates a vital win. Image: SNS

He’s made a real positive impact on the club but a positive atmosphere counts for nothing out on that pitch.

You need results to back that up and it was a timely one for the manager.

It has injected belief.

Touching distance

The players will be boosted, the fans too.

I have a good feeling about Dundee United now, I honestly do.

They’ve given themselves a chance.

From the position they found themselves in at the start of the day, that’s all we could’ve asked for.

I’ve been banging on for ages that they need to ensure they are at least within touching distance of the teams above them going into the split.

This win has done that.

Simon Murray scored as Ross County beat St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: SNS.

It has pulled Kilmarnock right back into the mix and possibly even St Johnstone – who knows what might happen in the split fixtures?

Two wins for one team suddenly changes the complexion of the table entirely.

And I do think United can pick up more points in the next two games before the split.

Motherwell next will be a very tough game.

All you have to do is look at is their form since Stuart Kettlewell took over to see that.

But it’s not a game United should fear.

Then Livingston is a match they should be going into with confidence they can take all three points.

I don’t think it’s outwith the realms of possibility that the Tangerines get four points from these games.

Luck

It felt like their luck had turned a little in that Hibs game, things went for them in a way they haven’t all season – Kevin Nisbet hit the bar and a daft challenge giving away a penalty.

Charlie Mulgrew getting caught out for the equaliser too didn’t end up costing them.

The key is to use this injection of belief and confidence properly – nothing is done yet.

They are still bottom, there are still huge pressure games to come.

But they’ve given themselves a chance.

