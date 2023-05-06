Ian Harkes cool on Dundee United future as contract talks are put on back-burner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Harkes cool on Dundee United future as contract talks are put on back-burner

Harkes could leave United for free in the summer

By Alan Temple
Harkes is determined to down St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Harkes is determined to down St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ian Harkes is yet to hold talks regarding his future with Dundee United as the American ace focuses solely on the Tangerines’ survival push.

The former DC United midfielder’s contract at Tannadice expires next month and, following four years and 161 appearances, it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay in Tayside.

The same can be said for experienced campaigners such as captain Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett and Liam Smith. Change could be afoot this summer.

Of course, I’ll keep that door open. Dundee United have done so much for me.

Ian Harkes

However, with United’s Premiership status remaining in the balance, he is adamant avoiding the drop is the only thing occupying minds in the dressing room.

“We (Harkes and the club) haven’t had any contract talks,” said Harkes. “You’ve just got to keep playing.

“We don’t know what is going to happen in the future. That’s why we’ve got to focus on the now and make sure we get things right; right some wrongs from earlier in the season and try to get the club and the fans where they want to be.

Ian Harkes chats to a group of fans during a recent open training session. Image: SNS

“Of course, I’ll keep that door open. Dundee United have done so much for me and opened up the door for me to first come over to Scotland four years ago.

“I’ll always be grateful for that and want to give back to the club.”

Licence to roam

Harkes has been one of the major beneficiaries from Jim Goodwin’s arrival at United.

He has cultivated an excellent partnership in midfield alongside Jamie McGrath, with both players given licence to burst forward and cause havoc while Craig Sibbald operates in a holding role.

That has paid dividends, with Harkes notching two assists in his last two appearances.

Harkes is excelling under Goodwin. Image: SNS

“The manager (Goodwin) has allowed Jamie (McGrath) and I — and the others in those attacking roles — to get on the ball in the final third, push forward, link up and play,” Harkes continued.

“Fortunately, a few of those moments have paid off. Making those differences is what matters. Jamie has scored a couple of goals like that and I’m trying to get assists and shots on goal.

“We need to add that because we can’t leave everything to Fletch (Steven Fletcher).

Energy

United have the opportunity to usurp St Johnstone into ninth place this afternoon with a victory in Perth.

Steven MacLean and Jim Goodwin will hope to avoid the Premiership play-offs.
It will be Steven MacLean, left, against Goodwin on the touchline. Image: SNS.

They will be roared on by a 2,700-strong Tangerine Army, with United selling out their allocation for McDiarmid Park within 40 minutes.

“The backing we’ll have makes a massive difference, especially going to a tough place like McDiarmid Park,” added Harkes.

“I can’t wait to see the away fans and the energy they bring; and have brought throughout this season. Wins obviously change things and they have a bit more belief.”

