Ian Harkes cool on Dundee United future as contract talks are put on back-burner

Ian Harkes is yet to hold talks regarding his future with Dundee United as the American ace focuses solely on the Tangerines’ survival push.

The former DC United midfielder’s contract at Tannadice expires next month and, following four years and 161 appearances, it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay in Tayside.

The same can be said for experienced campaigners such as captain Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett and Liam Smith. Change could be afoot this summer.

Of course, I’ll keep that door open. Dundee United have done so much for me. Ian Harkes

However, with United’s Premiership status remaining in the balance, he is adamant avoiding the drop is the only thing occupying minds in the dressing room.

“We (Harkes and the club) haven’t had any contract talks,” said Harkes. “You’ve just got to keep playing.

“We don’t know what is going to happen in the future. That’s why we’ve got to focus on the now and make sure we get things right; right some wrongs from earlier in the season and try to get the club and the fans where they want to be.

“Of course, I’ll keep that door open. Dundee United have done so much for me and opened up the door for me to first come over to Scotland four years ago.

“I’ll always be grateful for that and want to give back to the club.”

Licence to roam

Harkes has been one of the major beneficiaries from Jim Goodwin’s arrival at United.

He has cultivated an excellent partnership in midfield alongside Jamie McGrath, with both players given licence to burst forward and cause havoc while Craig Sibbald operates in a holding role.

That has paid dividends, with Harkes notching two assists in his last two appearances.

“The manager (Goodwin) has allowed Jamie (McGrath) and I — and the others in those attacking roles — to get on the ball in the final third, push forward, link up and play,” Harkes continued.

“Fortunately, a few of those moments have paid off. Making those differences is what matters. Jamie has scored a couple of goals like that and I’m trying to get assists and shots on goal.

“We need to add that because we can’t leave everything to Fletch (Steven Fletcher).

Energy

United have the opportunity to usurp St Johnstone into ninth place this afternoon with a victory in Perth.

They will be roared on by a 2,700-strong Tangerine Army, with United selling out their allocation for McDiarmid Park within 40 minutes.

“The backing we’ll have makes a massive difference, especially going to a tough place like McDiarmid Park,” added Harkes.

“I can’t wait to see the away fans and the energy they bring; and have brought throughout this season. Wins obviously change things and they have a bit more belief.”