Dundee United one of three Scottish clubs weighing swoop for Aaron Pressley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United one of three Scottish clubs weighing swoop for Aaron Pressley

Brentford are looking only for a sell-on fee for their towering young striker.

By Fraser Mackie
Aaron Pressley spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley last season. Image: Dennis Goodwin/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aaron Pressley spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley last season. Image: Dennis Goodwin/ProSports/Shutterstock

Dundee United are in the mix with St Mirren and Livingston as Scottish interest hots up in Aaron Pressley.

The striker, son of former United centre half Steven, will be allowed to leave Brentford on a permanent deal this summer.

Pressley, 21, spent the last two seasons impressing on loan with AFC Wimbledon then Accrington Stanley.

There remains strong interest in the 6ft 4in forward from a clutch of League One and League Two outfits.

Dundee United have been credited with an interest in Aaron Pressley. Image: Mark Kerton/Shutterstock

Wycombe, Cambridge, Cheltenham and Stockport County are firmly in the frame to do a permanent deal.

But a trio of Scottish teams have also registered interest, including relegated United.

Pressley senior helped Dundee United back into the top flight via the promotion play-offs in 1995/96.

Saints and Livi are also keen.

While it’s understood Pressley’s preference would be to remain down south if a suitable club to maximise his game time emerges, a move to Scotland hasn’t been ruled out.

His dad also played for Rangers, Hearts and Celtic north of the border and has managed Falkirk, Coventry, Fleetwood and Carlisle.

Steven Pressley starred for Dundee United as a player before moving into management. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

He’s currently Brentford’s head of individual development.

Strapping son Aaron netted eight goals in 27 outings last season for Accrington but couldn’t save them from the drop to League Two.

He joined Brentford in 2020 from Aston Villa and made three sub outings in the season Thomas Frank’s men gained promotion to the Premier League.

Pressley has dropped out of first team reckoning since and the Bees are willing to do business for free while locking in a sell-on agreement.

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean has a number of good youth prospects. Image: SNS.
Steven Maclean names St Johnstone youth trio he believes are in first team 'bracket'
monifieth water
Swimmers told to avoid water at Monifieth beach after 'pollution incident'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday round-up — Stun gun and 'arresting paedos'
The tree growing in Arbroath's Brothock Burn will eventually be axed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Why 30-foot tree is still standing in middle of Arbroath's £12m flood protection scheme
Councillor Pete Shears has launched a campaign to stop the closure. Image: Google Street View
'Real anger' at RBS over Broughty Ferry branch closure as petition launched
The Goatmilk Farm which has been listed for sale near Glenrothes.
Fife farm with 114 acres of land on sale for £1.3m
SNP MSP Mhairi Black speaking in the House of Commons.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Mhairi Black is jumping before SNP gets the push
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan 'looking sharp' for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker's will to…
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree dies after 9 months
Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…