Dundee United one of three Scottish clubs weighing swoop for Aaron Pressley

Dundee United are in the mix with St Mirren and Livingston as Scottish interest hots up in Aaron Pressley.

The striker, son of former United centre half Steven, will be allowed to leave Brentford on a permanent deal this summer.

Pressley, 21, spent the last two seasons impressing on loan with AFC Wimbledon then Accrington Stanley.

There remains strong interest in the 6ft 4in forward from a clutch of League One and League Two outfits.

Wycombe, Cambridge, Cheltenham and Stockport County are firmly in the frame to do a permanent deal.

But a trio of Scottish teams have also registered interest, including relegated United.

Pressley senior helped Dundee United back into the top flight via the promotion play-offs in 1995/96.

Saints and Livi are also keen.

While it’s understood Pressley’s preference would be to remain down south if a suitable club to maximise his game time emerges, a move to Scotland hasn’t been ruled out.

His dad also played for Rangers, Hearts and Celtic north of the border and has managed Falkirk, Coventry, Fleetwood and Carlisle.

He’s currently Brentford’s head of individual development.

Strapping son Aaron netted eight goals in 27 outings last season for Accrington but couldn’t save them from the drop to League Two.

He joined Brentford in 2020 from Aston Villa and made three sub outings in the season Thomas Frank’s men gained promotion to the Premier League.

Pressley has dropped out of first team reckoning since and the Bees are willing to do business for free while locking in a sell-on agreement.