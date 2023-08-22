Nadir Ciftci reveals Dundee United return attempts as Tangerine cult hero opens up on Calum Butcher car crash and THAT Ibrox celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Nadir Ciftci reveals Dundee United return attempts as Tangerine cult hero opens up on Calum Butcher car crash and THAT Ibrox celebration

Ciftci undertook a wide-ranging interview with The Dode Fox Podcast.

By Alan Temple
Nadir Ciftci celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Rangers before scoring
Ciftci's early celebration at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Nadir Ciftci has revealed he wanted to seal a return to Dundee United this summer.

Ciftci, 31, remains a cult hero among the Tannadice faithful following a dazzling two years with the Tangerines, notching 33 goals 82 appearances.

He has been persistently linked with a return to the Terrors since his departure for Celtic in 2015 — playing for TEN clubs including St Johnstone, in the meantime — and Ciftci claimed that contact was made with the club on two occasions.

And, in a wide-ranging interview with The Dode Fox Podcast, he confirmed that he was keen to lead their Championship charge this term.

However, United went in a different direction — snapping up the impressive Louis Moult to lead the line — and Ciftci has since joined İskenderunspor in the Turkish second tier.

Nadir Ciftci celebrates a strike against Dundee for Dundee United
Ciftci celebrates a strike against Dundee. Image: SNS

“This season, when I saw Dundee United go down, I had even more a feeling of me wanting to come back and help the club, especially in a bad situation like that,” said Ciftci.

“Because the club helped me when I was in a bad situation.

“I tried to come back (in the past) but they never wanted me, inside the club, so it never happened. Twice, there has been contact and I could have come back but it didn’t happen; not because of me.”

Ciftci added: “I will never forget Dundee United — the manager (Jackie McNamara), the fans — because, especially that first season, it got me into a situation where I was reborn as a footballer. It gave me happiness and the confidence to get my smile back.”

Scottish Cup highs and lows

Ciftci’s first campaign at United culminated in him being named in the PFA Scotland team of the year, having helped the Terrors reach the Scottish Cup final and secure a fourth-place finish in the Premiership.

Indeed, his semi-final strike against Rangers at Ibrox — with the front-man celebrating before the ball even struck an empty net — is assured a place in United folklore.

He continued: “I’ve seen the pictures and videos, of course, but it wasn’t a situation where I wanted to make them (Rangers) feel bad and say, “look, 3-1 and I am celebrating before I score!” It just happened naturally.

“When I saw it back, it was a little laugh. It was good.

“As soon as the 3-1 happened, we knew we had a very big chance to win it. You need to beat the team in the final but we were very confident, especially after this game. We played really well and the feeling was, “we maybe have a cup here?””

That would NOT be the case.

Goals from Steven Anderson and current St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean secured a 2-0 victory for the Perth Saints at Celtic Park, leaving Ciftci to rue a host of spurned opportunities.

A devastated Nadir Ciftci of Dundee United at full-time of the 2014 Scottish Cup final
A devastated Ciftci at full-time of the 2014 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

“I think we played much better until a little mistake, which can happen always,” continued Ciftci. “Then we got so many chances — Ryan Dow hitting the post; me hitting the bar; shots from far — and it wouldn’t go in.

“Towards the end of the game I thought, no matter what we do — if we played for two, three, four hours — the ball just does not want to go in. It was not meant to be.”

A car crash fixture

As well as reminiscing about his endeavours on the pitch, Ciftci also recounted the time Calum Butcher smashed into his car on the way to a fixture against St Mirren in March 2014, prompting the fury of boss Jackie McNamara.

However, bygones would be bygones when Ciftci notched a dramatic 90th-minute winner.

Nadir Ciftci and his Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara
Ciftci is fulsome in his praise for McNamara, right. Image: SNS

“We left the hotel and in my car, it was me and Rado (Cierzniak),” added Ciftci. “In the other car it was Calum Butcher, Morgaro Gomis and others. I was driving in front.

“I had to take a right turn to go onto the motorway and — I don’t know what was happening — but Calum just smashed into my car from behind.

“We called the gaffer and said, “we are going to be a little bit late, not too much — me and Calum just crashed into each other!”

“He battered me on the phone, saying “you f****** idiot, why is it always you? You were speeding for sure!”

“I said, “gaffer, I swear, I didn’t do anything.”

“We arrived at the stadium. Rado is older and the gaffer knew that he would never lie so I asked him to come in with me and tell the truth. Rado told the gaffer, “he is telling the truth”.

Nadir Ciftci, left, and Ryan Gauld during their time at Dundee United
Ciftci, left, and Ryan Gauld enjoyed a fine relationship at United. Image: SNS

“I was told to go out there and not let the gaffer down — otherwise that game was my fault. So I HAD to score that last-minute goal otherwise I didn’t know what would happen!”

You can listen to the entire interview on Episode 204 of The Dode Fox Podcast HERE.

Conversation