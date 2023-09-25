Duncan Ferguson set for stunning Scottish football return as former Dundee United hero ‘agrees’ to take reins at Championship rivals

Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson is set to end his 29-year Scottish football exile by taking the reins at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Ferguson, 51, has agreed to succeed another ex-Tannadice striker, Billy Dodds, at the helm of the Highlanders, reports Sky Sports News.

The Caley Jags sit rock-bottom of the Championship following a 1-0 defeat against United on Saturday.

The prospective appointment would mark a swift return to the dugout for Ferguson following his departure from Forest Green Rovers on July 4.

That was his maiden permanent managerial position and lasted just seven months, with the ex-Rangers, Everton, Newcastle and Scotland forward unable to arrest their interminable slide to League Two.

Ferguson boasts vast experience as a coach with the Toffees, working with the likes of David Moyes, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benítez during a decade on the touchline. He had two separate spells as caretaker boss.

And he will hope to revive the fortunes of the toiling Caley Jags; winless in their last 10 games and three points from league safety.

United return

Ferguson is in line to make an emotional return to Tannadice — in the away dugout — when Inverness visit Tayside on November 4.

An ex-Tangerines favourite, he scored 35 goals in 88 appearances after emerging through the youth ranks at United. He banked the Terrors £4 million when he joined Rangers in 1993.

Ferguson served a three-month prison sentence after being found guilty of an on-field assault of Raith Rovers’ John McStay in 1994 while playing for the Light Blues.

He went on to enjoy two spells with Everton, becoming a cult hero for the Merseyside club, either side of a stint with Newcastle United and was capped seven times by Scotland.