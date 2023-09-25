Duncan Ferguson set for stunning Scottish football return as former Dundee United hero ‘agrees’ to take reins at Championship rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Duncan Ferguson set for stunning Scottish football return as former Dundee United hero ‘agrees’ to take reins at Championship rivals

Ferguson succeeds Billy Dodds at Inverness.

By Alan Temple
Duncan Ferguson, pictured while in charge of Forest Green Rovers
Return to Scotland: Duncan Ferguson is reportedly set for Inverness. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson is set to end his 29-year Scottish football exile by taking the reins at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Ferguson, 51, has agreed to succeed another ex-Tannadice striker, Billy Dodds, at the helm of the Highlanders, reports Sky Sports News. 

The Caley Jags sit rock-bottom of the Championship following a 1-0 defeat against United on Saturday.

Duncan Ferguson on punditry duty
Duncan Ferguson on punditry duty during a Everton v Liverpool match. Image: Shutterstock

The prospective appointment would mark a swift return to the dugout for Ferguson following his departure from Forest Green Rovers on July 4.

That was his maiden permanent managerial position and lasted just seven months, with the ex-Rangers, Everton, Newcastle and Scotland forward unable to arrest their interminable slide to League Two.

Ferguson boasts vast experience as a coach with the Toffees, working with the likes of David Moyes, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benítez during a decade on the touchline. He had two separate spells as caretaker boss.

And he will hope to revive the fortunes of the toiling Caley Jags; winless in their last 10 games and three points from league safety.

United return

Ferguson is in line to make an emotional return to Tannadice — in the away dugout — when Inverness visit Tayside on November 4.

Duncan Ferguson wins a header for United against Meadowbank Thistle
Ferguson wins a header for United against Meadowbank Thistle. Image: SNS

An ex-Tangerines favourite, he scored 35 goals in 88 appearances after emerging through the youth ranks at United. He banked the Terrors £4 million when he joined Rangers in 1993.

Ferguson served a three-month prison sentence after being found guilty of an on-field assault of Raith Rovers’ John McStay in 1994 while playing for the Light Blues.

He went on to enjoy two spells with Everton, becoming a cult hero for the Merseyside club, either side of a stint with Newcastle United and was capped seven times by Scotland.

Conversation