LEE WILKIE: Big players stepped up for Dundee United against Raith Rovers as bottle incident shames our game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Big players stepped up for Dundee United against Raith Rovers as bottle incident shames our game

Inexperienced backline deserves huge praise too insists former Tannadice defender.

Louis Moult lapped up the win
Louis Moult lapped up Dundee United's win. Image: Shutterstock.
By Lee Wilkie

There have been so many chances for Dundee United to really take control of this Championship title race.

Saturday’s win over Raith Rovers was one they finally took.

And they took it well.

It’s been a long time coming – now they need to follow it up.

One win, big though it is, won’t quell any doubts supporters have over the team or manager.

Tony Watt laps up the win for Dundee United
Tony Watt laps up the win. Image: Shutterstock.

But back up the victory with a good win at Queen’s Park next time out and suddenly people really start to believe.

That’s the task now and, quite rightly, players and Jim Goodwin are talking about nothing being won yet.

Watt nerves?

However, the 2-0 win over Raith is the kind of performance we’ve been waiting for in a big game.

You couldn’t ask for a better start.

After their recent problems with conceding the first goal, they grabbed a really good opener.

Tony Watt makes it 1-0. Image: SNS

A nice assist and a sharp finish from Tony Watt did the trick.

I have no doubt the players would have been going into the game with a degree of nervousness.

A big crowd and a big game, that’s inevitable.

But get a nice early goal and those settle down.

Case for the defence

There were impressive performances all over the pitch.

However, as a former defender I have to give the backline real credit.

You had Sam McClelland coming in, not only for his Dundee United debut, but his first appearance since September.

That’s far from easy coming into such a big game.

Dundee United's Sam McClelland takes no prisoners winning a high ball.
McClelland takes no prisoners winning a high ball. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC.

There wasn’t a Declan Gallagher or Kevin Holt to partner him either.

Another young defender in Ross Graham was there but, once more, he impressed.

Like he has done for a while now.

Not only that but Miller Thomson was in at full-back, he’s barely played 10 games for United.

Scott McMann was the most experienced defender by a distance.

For such an inexperienced backline to keep out Raith Rovers was impressive.

Big players

When you are missing big personalities like Gallagher and Holt, it is vitally important other big players step up.

Tony Watt and Louis Moult did just that.

As I said before, Watt’s goal was a good one and such an important moment.

Louis Moult slots home his spot-kick
Moult slots home his spot-kick to put Dundee United two up on Raith. Image: Shutterstock.

Then came the penalty.

I have to say I’d have been furious to have that given against me but Moult was clever.

It was certainly soft.

But stepping up for that penalty was a pressure moment.

Moult didn’t show any of that by sticking it confidently into the corner.

That’s why guys like Watt and Moult are so crucial – they come up with the goods when it matters.

Bottle incident

Tony Watt picks up a glass bottle after celebrating Dundee United's opening goal against Raith Rovers.
Tony Watt picks up a glass bottle after celebrating Dundee United’s opening goal against Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Finally, though, I must say we don’t want to see bottles and whatever else thrown onto a pitch.

That could seriously hurt someone.

It’s good to see Raith Rovers have banned the culprit.

There is no place for that or the pyrotechnic incident in Perth.

We want these matches to showcase the best of Scottish football. That’s not it.

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt picks up a glass bottle after celebrating Dundee United's opening goal against Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers ban fan who threw glass bottle at Dundee United stars as two…
Dave Bowman is dismissed during a disappointing fixture against Airdrie
Dundee United hero Dave Bowman hit with SFA ban following THIRD red card
Tony Watt warms up ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Tony Watt sounds Dundee United title warning as Tangerines 'take shackles off'
Watt retrieves the bottle from the Tannadice turf.
Tony Watt slams ‘unacceptable’ conduct after glass bottle aimed at Dundee United stars during…
Tony Watt hands a bottle to match referee Nick Walsh
Raith Rovers launch investigation after missiles including glass bottle aimed at Dundee United players
The Dundee United singing section at Tannadice
5 Dundee United talking points: 10,000-plus hoodoo smashed as standard is set for Championship…
9
Jim Goodwin salutes a 10,000+ crowd at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin hails 'exceptional' Dundee United duo as Tannadice boss reveals previous Sam McClelland…
10
Tony Watt laps up the win for Dundee United
Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers: Tony Watt and Louis Moult fire Tangerines closer to…
8
Ross Graham in full flow against Inverness after replacing Kevin Holt
How Ross Graham reacted to Dundee United starting 11 axe
5
Dundee United fans (left) and their Raith counterparts (right) will both be in full voice at Tannadice.
JIM SPENCE: Fan power can sway huge Dundee United v Raith Rovers AND St…

Conversation