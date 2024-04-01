LEE WILKIE: Big players stepped up for Dundee United against Raith Rovers as bottle incident shames our game

There have been so many chances for Dundee United to really take control of this Championship title race.

Saturday’s win over Raith Rovers was one they finally took.

And they took it well.

It’s been a long time coming – now they need to follow it up.

One win, big though it is, won’t quell any doubts supporters have over the team or manager.

But back up the victory with a good win at Queen’s Park next time out and suddenly people really start to believe.

That’s the task now and, quite rightly, players and Jim Goodwin are talking about nothing being won yet.

Watt nerves?

However, the 2-0 win over Raith is the kind of performance we’ve been waiting for in a big game.

You couldn’t ask for a better start.

After their recent problems with conceding the first goal, they grabbed a really good opener.

A nice assist and a sharp finish from Tony Watt did the trick.

I have no doubt the players would have been going into the game with a degree of nervousness.

A big crowd and a big game, that’s inevitable.

But get a nice early goal and those settle down.

Case for the defence

There were impressive performances all over the pitch.

However, as a former defender I have to give the backline real credit.

You had Sam McClelland coming in, not only for his Dundee United debut, but his first appearance since September.

That’s far from easy coming into such a big game.

There wasn’t a Declan Gallagher or Kevin Holt to partner him either.

Another young defender in Ross Graham was there but, once more, he impressed.

Like he has done for a while now.

Not only that but Miller Thomson was in at full-back, he’s barely played 10 games for United.

Scott McMann was the most experienced defender by a distance.

For such an inexperienced backline to keep out Raith Rovers was impressive.

Big players

When you are missing big personalities like Gallagher and Holt, it is vitally important other big players step up.

Tony Watt and Louis Moult did just that.

As I said before, Watt’s goal was a good one and such an important moment.

Then came the penalty.

I have to say I’d have been furious to have that given against me but Moult was clever.

It was certainly soft.

But stepping up for that penalty was a pressure moment.

Moult didn’t show any of that by sticking it confidently into the corner.

That’s why guys like Watt and Moult are so crucial – they come up with the goods when it matters.

Bottle incident

Finally, though, I must say we don’t want to see bottles and whatever else thrown onto a pitch.

That could seriously hurt someone.

It’s good to see Raith Rovers have banned the culprit.

There is no place for that or the pyrotechnic incident in Perth.

We want these matches to showcase the best of Scottish football. That’s not it.