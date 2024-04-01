Best pictures as Scottish Crannog Centre reopens to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Scottish Crannog Centre reopens to public

The Scottish Crannog Centre on Loch Tay has welcomed the first visitors to its new site following a catastrophic blaze in 2021

By Morag Lindsay
Little boys being shown how to make baskets by woman in iron age clothing at Scottish Crannog Centre
Diana Horsefall demonstrating basket making at the Scottish Crannog Centre reopening. Image: Marieke McBean

Hundreds of visitors stepped back in time as the Scottish Crannog Centre celebrated its bright new future.

The Highland Perthshire attraction reopened to the public, less than three years after it was destroyed in a devastating fire in 2021.

It has been completely rebuilt on a new site at Dalerb on the other side of Loch Tay.

Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson said it had been a “total joy” to see the new site filled with visitors.

“It’s been absolutely lovely to have all these people on the site at last,” he said.

“There were about 500 people at our grand opening with John Swinney on Sunday too.

“We’re back doing what we do best and it has just been a total joy to see all these people with smiling faces.”

Small crowd of children and adults watches woman make baskets inside timber structure
The basket making demonstrations proved popular. Image: Marieke McBean
Small boy making jewellery with wire and tweezers
Visitors tried their hand at creating wire jewellery. Image: Marieke McBean
Young man with red hair and beard and yellow cloak demonstrating drop spinning to group of observers
Altair Seel demonstrating drop spinning. Image: Marieke McBean
Woman reading from book with puppet seated on timber puppet stage behind her
Erin Turner narrates the puppet show. Image: Marieke McBean
Four young people watching puppet show with smiles on their faces
The puppet show audience were enthralled. Image: Marieke McBean
Smiling woman attempting dropspinning at Scottish Crannog centre
Drop spinning isn’t as easy as it looks. Image: Marieke McBean
Family of four seated round wooden table at Scottish Crannog Centre
A family enjoying the new on-site cafe. Image: Marieke McBean
Two women in Iron Age gear making baskets inside wooden structure at Scottish Crannog Centre
Basket makers Diana Horsefall and Claire Mullin. Image: Marieke McBean
People laughing in audience for puppet show at Scottish Crannog Centre
Delight on the faces of visitors. Image: Marieke McBean
Man and woman at Iron Age forge inside stone building with timber roof
Blacksmith Tom Beynon and apprentice Katie Morrison. Image: Marieke McBean
Visitors watch woman holding pieces of textile, with coloured yarns of wool blowing from timber framed building at Scottish crannog Centre
Visitors learning about textiles and spinning. Image: Marieke McBean
Young boy with wooden mallet building a structure from woven branches of wool, watched by other visitors
Rich Hiden teaching a young visitor the art of hurdle making. Image: Marieke McBean
Small boy being shown how to make wire jewellery by crannog centre staff member
Visitors creating wire jewellery. Image: Marieke McBean
Small boys making wooden structures with Scottish Crannog Centre buildings all around
Hurdle making for beginners. Image: Marieke McBen
Woman, deep in concentration, making basket inside timber building
A visitor trying out basket making. Image: Marieke McBean
Woman in Iron Age gear bent over an anvil
Making an iron nail the old fashioned way. Image: Marieke McBean
Man and woman in Iron Age gear demonstrating drop spinning to group of young people and adults
Visitors learning about textiles and spinning. Image: Marieke McBean
Two women making wire jewellery at Scottish Crannog Centre
The wire jewellery workshop was popular. Image: Marieke McBean

 

Conversation