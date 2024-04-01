Best pictures as Scottish Crannog Centre reopens to public

Hundreds of visitors stepped back in time as the Scottish Crannog Centre celebrated its bright new future.

The Highland Perthshire attraction reopened to the public, less than three years after it was destroyed in a devastating fire in 2021.

It has been completely rebuilt on a new site at Dalerb on the other side of Loch Tay.

Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson said it had been a “total joy” to see the new site filled with visitors.

“It’s been absolutely lovely to have all these people on the site at last,” he said.

“There were about 500 people at our grand opening with John Swinney on Sunday too.

“We’re back doing what we do best and it has just been a total joy to see all these people with smiling faces.”