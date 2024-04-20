Craig Sibbald reveals personal motivation for Dundee United’s return to Premiership

Craig Sibbald has been a vital cog in the well-oiled machine that is Dundee United.

The midfielder has had somewhat of a turbulent time since he signed on at Tannadice in the summer of 2022.

Since dropping into the Scottish Championship at the end of last season, Sibbald has been an ever-present in Jim Goodwin’s engine room.

The 28-year-old was one of the few from the previous campaign’s relegation to emerge with any credit.

That only gave him more motivation to ensure a return to the Scottish Premiership at the first available opportunity.

No new contract has been sorted as of yet, but Sibbald is keen to stay for another crack at the top flight.

“Personally, I felt I had a good season so I was a bit gutted to be down here,” said Sibbald.

“So I have done everything I can this year to get us straight back up.

“It is so much better this season. We are winning games and are on a good run of form now so we just need to keep that going and, like the gaffer said, try to end the season the best we can.”

Another huge crowd expected at Tannadice

The United fans have turned out in their numbers despite dropping down a division.

Another bumper crowd is expected for the visit of Ayr United with the opportunity to effectively seal the league title.

United’s superior goal difference means that a win on Saturday all but secure the Scottish Championship title.

“To have that level of support is brilliant,” added Sibbald. “The fans have backed us all season and I am sure they will be really loud once more against Ayr.

“Hopefully we can give them something to cheer about.

“You saw last season when we played the likes of AZ Alkmaar, the United fans filled the stadium.

“But now we just need to focus on ourselves and get the win on Saturday.

“That’s exactly what you want as a footballer. It really spurs you on during the game and it’s enjoyable to play in front of.”

“We had a bad season last year but we have been good in this campaign. Hopefully it takes us back to the Premiership.

“It has not been easy any time we have faced Ayr this season and it will be tough again.

“I am sure Scott Brown will have them right up for it.”

Craig Sibbald on midfield partnership

One of the reasons for their success this season is the business United completed last summer, including Sibbald’s regular midfield partner Ross Docherty.

Together, the pair are a match and then some for anyone they have faced in the Championship.

Docherty’s mentality and attributes were exactly the type of thing missing from the United midfield from the off last season.

“It is enjoyable playing next to him – he is a real workhorse,” said Sibbald.

“He is always backing you, in your corner. If I miss a tackle he will tackle back for me and vice versa.

“So it has been really enjoyable to play with him and hopefully it continues.

“We maybe missed that bit of dig on midfield last season.

“I can also join in now further forward which I have done throughout my career.”