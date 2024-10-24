Watch Ryan Gauld equal record set by USA legend as ex-Dundee United duo produce MLS playoff masterclass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch Ryan Gauld equal record set by USA legend as ex-Dundee United duo produce MLS playoff masterclass

Gauld and Stuart Armstrong tormented Portland Timbers.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Gauld has been in superb form this term, capped by his Scotland bow
Gauld, far left, has been in superb form this term, capped by his Scotland bow. Image: Shutterstock.

Ryan Gauld notched a sensational hat-trick for Vancouver Whitecaps as the Canadian outfit swept aside Portland Timbers to reach the last-16 of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Scotland international took his tally for the season to 13 goals, with his third strike of the evening – a delicate, dipping volley teed up brilliantly by ex-Dundee United teammate Stuart Armstrong – the undoubted pick of the bunch.

Gauld also racked up his 16th assist of the campaign.

Equaling history

He becomes only the third player to ever notch four goal contributions in one playoff match, following in the footsteps of USA football legend Landon Donovan (2014) and Italy international Sebastian Giovinco (2016).

The highlights can be viewed below:

