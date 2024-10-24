Dundee United Watch Ryan Gauld equal record set by USA legend as ex-Dundee United duo produce MLS playoff masterclass Gauld and Stuart Armstrong tormented Portland Timbers. By Alan Temple October 24 2024, 9:12am October 24 2024, 9:12am Share Watch Ryan Gauld equal record set by USA legend as ex-Dundee United duo produce MLS playoff masterclass Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5109522/ryan-gauld-vancouver-hat-trick-stuart-armstrong/ Copy Link 0 comment Gauld, far left, has been in superb form this term, capped by his Scotland bow. Image: Shutterstock. Ryan Gauld notched a sensational hat-trick for Vancouver Whitecaps as the Canadian outfit swept aside Portland Timbers to reach the last-16 of the MLS Cup playoffs. The Scotland international took his tally for the season to 13 goals, with his third strike of the evening – a delicate, dipping volley teed up brilliantly by ex-Dundee United teammate Stuart Armstrong – the undoubted pick of the bunch. Gauld also racked up his 16th assist of the campaign. Equaling history He becomes only the third player to ever notch four goal contributions in one playoff match, following in the footsteps of USA football legend Landon Donovan (2014) and Italy international Sebastian Giovinco (2016). The highlights can be viewed below:
