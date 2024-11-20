Highly-rated Dundee United defender set for January loan review amid sparkling form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highly-rated Dundee United defender set for January loan review amid sparkling form

Sam Cleall-Harding is a mainstay of the Kelty Hearts side.

By Alan Temple
Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United
Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dundee United will review Sam Cleall-Harding’s loan with Kelty Hearts in January after hailing the youngster’s progress with the Fifers.

Cleall-Harding, 18, has been in splendid form since arriving at New Central Park in September, scoring once and helping the Maroon Machine to three clean sheets and four victories.

The boyhood United fan was excellent in Kelty’s 2-0 win over Annan Athletic on Saturday, a result which sent them to the summit of League One.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Goodwin is delighted with Cleall-Harding’s progress. Image: SNS

Goodwin confesses that he will have a decision to make regarding whether to recall Cleall-Harding in January – as he did with Miller Thomson from Montrose last term – to be part of his Premiership plans.

And the Tannadice gaffer has confirmed that next summer will see the senior gauntlet thrown down to the classy defender.

‘Decision to make’

“Sam is up for review in January, so we’ll have a decision to make regarding what we do,” said Goodwin.

“Do we bring him back to be a more important figure within the first-team or does he stay out?

“But I am absolutely looking at Sam coming into next pre-season as a player we hope will kick on. He’ll be 19 and needs to come in ready to fight hard for a place in the team.

Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Cleall-Harding in action in a pre-season friendly against Luton this term. Image: SNS

“Sam’s been unfortunate in the past with a serious injury (ruptured ACL in 2022) and couple of setbacks. But that has made him stronger, mentally. I think it has made him more appreciative.

“His ability on the ball has never been in question. He just needs to learn the ugly side of the game – that defensive ability you need to cope against the top strikers in the Premiership.”

Goodwin: Kelty Hearts rapport is ‘flourishing’

Goodwin added: “I’ve got a lot of time for (player/manager) Michael Tidser at Kelty. The way he wants to play the game and his willingness to give young players an opportunity is excellent.

Kelty boss Michael Tidser, left, wants Adams to play out from the back regardless of pressure
Kelty boss Michael Tidser, left, has his side playing in his own image. Image: SNS

“We’ve developed a good relationship with Kelty in recent years and that’ll continue to flourish.

“I’m a huge believer in the loan system. It’s really important for these kids to get out and play men’s football, when there’s a lot more on the line than U/18s or Reserve Cup football.”

