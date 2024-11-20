Highly-rated Dundee United defender set for January loan review amid sparkling form

Dundee United will review Sam Cleall-Harding’s loan with Kelty Hearts in January after hailing the youngster’s progress with the Fifers.

Cleall-Harding, 18, has been in splendid form since arriving at New Central Park in September, scoring once and helping the Maroon Machine to three clean sheets and four victories.

The boyhood United fan was excellent in Kelty’s 2-0 win over Annan Athletic on Saturday, a result which sent them to the summit of League One.

Goodwin confesses that he will have a decision to make regarding whether to recall Cleall-Harding in January – as he did with Miller Thomson from Montrose last term – to be part of his Premiership plans.

And the Tannadice gaffer has confirmed that next summer will see the senior gauntlet thrown down to the classy defender.

‘Decision to make’

“Sam is up for review in January, so we’ll have a decision to make regarding what we do,” said Goodwin.

“Do we bring him back to be a more important figure within the first-team or does he stay out?

“But I am absolutely looking at Sam coming into next pre-season as a player we hope will kick on. He’ll be 19 and needs to come in ready to fight hard for a place in the team.

“Sam’s been unfortunate in the past with a serious injury (ruptured ACL in 2022) and couple of setbacks. But that has made him stronger, mentally. I think it has made him more appreciative.

“His ability on the ball has never been in question. He just needs to learn the ugly side of the game – that defensive ability you need to cope against the top strikers in the Premiership.”

Goodwin: Kelty Hearts rapport is ‘flourishing’

Goodwin added: “I’ve got a lot of time for (player/manager) Michael Tidser at Kelty. The way he wants to play the game and his willingness to give young players an opportunity is excellent.

“We’ve developed a good relationship with Kelty in recent years and that’ll continue to flourish.

“I’m a huge believer in the loan system. It’s really important for these kids to get out and play men’s football, when there’s a lot more on the line than U/18s or Reserve Cup football.”