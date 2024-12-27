Johnny Russell opens up on death threats from Rangers fans as ex-Dundee United hero outlines next career step

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Johnny Russell opens up on death threats from Rangers fans as ex-Dundee United hero outlines next career step

Russell was speaking to the Open Goal podcast.

By Alan Temple
Johnny Russell celebrates a Dundee United goal against Rangers.
Johnny Russell celebrates a Dundee United goal against Rangers. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United hero Johnny Russell has revealed that police intervention was required after he received death threats from Rangers fans.

The incidents occurred when Russell was on the books at Tannadice, with club chiefs bringing the vile messages – including mentions of his family – to the young attacker’s attention.

It prompted Russell to ditch his Twitter account, and the matter was passed on to the cops.

Russell, who is a free agent after being released by Sporting Kansas City, recounted the episode on the Open Goal podcast.

Johnny Russell in action for Sporting Kansas City
Johnny Russell in action for Sporting Kansas City. Image: Shutterstock.

“I was getting death threats on Twitter,” said Russell. “That’s why I got rid of my Twitter, years ago. It was Rangers fans. I never said anything, but the police got involved. It was when I was at Dundee United.

“And you can’t even say anything back. So often, I would say something back – and I would get a fine. So, I’m thinking, what have I even got this (Twitter) for? I’m just having to read this stuff.

“There was a boy from Airdrie or something, and it was constant. Then he started saying stuff about my family and it was like, “c’mon now”. Someone from the club had seen it and it got brought to me, and the police got involved.”

‘Tough love’ from Craig Levein

On a more light-hearted note, Russell paid tribute to ex-United boss Craig Levein, the man who gave him a Tangerines debut – but ruled with an iron fist.

Russell would go on to score 45 goals in 121 games for United but can still recall being a fresh-faced teenager struggling to cope with Levein’s icy gaze.

Tough love: Craig Levein, left, and Johnny Russell
Tough love: Levein, left, and Russell. Image: SNS

“I loved him,” lauded Russell. “You don’t really appreciate it until after its gone. But he was so hard on me. I was thinking, “this guy HATES me!”

“He felt like he had to keep a short leash on us. With anything, he was right on top of us. Training and out of training, he was all over me. Everyone was telling me that he loved me. But it was tough love.

“He pulled me into the office once – I had done something stupid in training – and he let me stew for an hour. I’m sitting in there, just looking about, then he comes in and just stares.

“I was 16 or 17 and didn’t know if I should keep eye contact or whatever. He’s not even blinking!

“He said, “have you got a problem? What’s wrong with you?” And I’m like, “I dunno.” He just caned me. It was constant.”

Heading back to the USA

That no-nonsense grounding from Levein set Russell on the path to a fine career.

He joined Derby County in the summer of 2013 and went on to score 34 goals in 203 appearances, earning a move to MLS with Sporting Kansas City.

johnny Russell is set to continue his career in America
Johnny Russell is set to continue his career in America. Image: Shutterstock.

Russell became a bona fide club legend Stateside, racking up 67 goals and 39 assists in 232 appearances for Sporting and latterly serving as captain. He is third in the list of their all-time top scorers.

And, in a blow to any adoring Arabs who were nursing hopes of an emotional January return to Tannadice, Russell sees his future across the Atlantic.

I want to go back out to America,” Russell added. “I still feel good, probably look after myself better than when I was a kid and I have a lot to give. We are just talking to a few teams at the moment and will figure out what the best option is.”

Conversation