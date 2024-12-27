Johnny Russell opens up on death threats from Rangers fans as ex-Dundee United hero outlines next career step

Former Dundee United hero Johnny Russell has revealed that police intervention was required after he received death threats from Rangers fans.

The incidents occurred when Russell was on the books at Tannadice, with club chiefs bringing the vile messages – including mentions of his family – to the young attacker’s attention.

It prompted Russell to ditch his Twitter account, and the matter was passed on to the cops.

Russell, who is a free agent after being released by Sporting Kansas City, recounted the episode on the Open Goal podcast.

“I was getting death threats on Twitter,” said Russell. “That’s why I got rid of my Twitter, years ago. It was Rangers fans. I never said anything, but the police got involved. It was when I was at Dundee United.

“And you can’t even say anything back. So often, I would say something back – and I would get a fine. So, I’m thinking, what have I even got this (Twitter) for? I’m just having to read this stuff.

“There was a boy from Airdrie or something, and it was constant. Then he started saying stuff about my family and it was like, “c’mon now”. Someone from the club had seen it and it got brought to me, and the police got involved.”

‘Tough love’ from Craig Levein

On a more light-hearted note, Russell paid tribute to ex-United boss Craig Levein, the man who gave him a Tangerines debut – but ruled with an iron fist.

Russell would go on to score 45 goals in 121 games for United but can still recall being a fresh-faced teenager struggling to cope with Levein’s icy gaze.

“I loved him,” lauded Russell. “You don’t really appreciate it until after its gone. But he was so hard on me. I was thinking, “this guy HATES me!”

“He felt like he had to keep a short leash on us. With anything, he was right on top of us. Training and out of training, he was all over me. Everyone was telling me that he loved me. But it was tough love.

“He pulled me into the office once – I had done something stupid in training – and he let me stew for an hour. I’m sitting in there, just looking about, then he comes in and just stares.

“I was 16 or 17 and didn’t know if I should keep eye contact or whatever. He’s not even blinking!

“He said, “have you got a problem? What’s wrong with you?” And I’m like, “I dunno.” He just caned me. It was constant.”

Heading back to the USA

That no-nonsense grounding from Levein set Russell on the path to a fine career.

He joined Derby County in the summer of 2013 and went on to score 34 goals in 203 appearances, earning a move to MLS with Sporting Kansas City.

Russell became a bona fide club legend Stateside, racking up 67 goals and 39 assists in 232 appearances for Sporting and latterly serving as captain. He is third in the list of their all-time top scorers.

And, in a blow to any adoring Arabs who were nursing hopes of an emotional January return to Tannadice, Russell sees his future across the Atlantic.

“I want to go back out to America,” Russell added. “I still feel good, probably look after myself better than when I was a kid and I have a lot to give. We are just talking to a few teams at the moment and will figure out what the best option is.”