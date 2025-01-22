Vicko Sevelj discusses how Dundee United must respond to Scottish Cup derby heartache

Vicko Sevelj has more reason than most to be frustrated by Dundee United’s Scottish Cup defeat to Dundee.

The Croatian showed superb technique to fire past Dark Blues goalkeeper Trevor Carson from 20 yards out in the first half of Monday’s clash.

However, referee Matthew MacDermid opted to blow his whistle for a foul before the ball hit the net, leaving VAR unable to intervene in United’s favour.

The whistler’s failure to allow the passage of play to conclude angered United boss Jim Goodwin.

For Sevelj, it was a sore point too. But the popular summer recruit knows exactly how the Tangerines must respond to their cup heartache.

“We have to think immediately on Rangers,” he said.

“On Sunday we have a big chance. We are third now. We want to stay there – or go higher if it’s possible.

“All of our minds are on Sunday.

“We gave everything in the second half against Dundee. Now we have 10 games before the split and we want to make sure we finish as high as possible.”

On the referee’s decision to halt the play on Monday night just as he was lining up his beautifully placed effort, Sevelj admitted to annoyance.

But he was wary of being too critical of the referee, however much he may have wanted to be.

“I was very frustrated,” he said.

“We watched the video and I don’t see any reasons for it not to be a goal.

“I think the rules are known to everyone, so I won’t say anything more.

“I want to – but I can’t!”