More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Vicko Sevelj discusses how Dundee United must respond to Scottish Cup derby heartache

United's Croatian star will not be dwelling on a "frustrating" night at Dens Park.

Vicko Sevelj was in the thick of the action for United in Monday night's cup clash. Image: SNS
Vicko Sevelj was in the thick of the action for United in Monday night's cup clash. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Vicko Sevelj has more reason than most to be frustrated by Dundee United’s Scottish Cup defeat to Dundee.

The Croatian showed superb technique to fire past Dark Blues goalkeeper Trevor Carson from 20 yards out in the first half of Monday’s clash.

However, referee Matthew MacDermid opted to blow his whistle for a foul before the ball hit the net, leaving VAR unable to intervene in United’s favour.

The whistler’s failure to allow the passage of play to conclude angered United boss Jim Goodwin.

For Sevelj, it was a sore point too. But the popular summer recruit knows exactly how the Tangerines must respond to their cup heartache.

“We have to think immediately on Rangers,” he said.

Sevelj (grounded) watches Dundee keeper Trevor Carson tip his late header over the bar. Image: SNS

“On Sunday we have a big chance. We are third now. We want to stay there – or go higher if it’s possible.

“All of our minds are on Sunday.

“We gave everything in the second half against Dundee. Now we have 10 games before the split and we want to make sure we finish as high as possible.”

On the referee’s decision to halt the play on Monday night just as he was lining up his beautifully placed effort, Sevelj admitted to annoyance.

But he was wary of being too critical of the referee, however much he may have wanted to be.

“I was very frustrated,” he said.

“We watched the video and I don’t see any reasons for it not to be a goal.

“I think the rules are known to everyone, so I won’t say anything more.

“I want to – but I can’t!”

More from Dundee United

The Dee home support on Monday.
Why wasn't Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash a sell-out?
Ralph the Jack Russell watches eagerly as Dundee FC goalkeeper Trevor Carson prepares to kick the ball. Image: Ryan Moffat.
VIDEO: Dog's reaction to Dundee FC derby goal kick goes viral
Roy Wallace, Ian Cosgrove, Leo Muir, Paul Cosgrove and Gary Fitzpatrick enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United's ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
One street: The football fans who make Dundee come alive on derby day
Simon Murray's header finds the net. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must start matches the way they're finishing them
Dundee United United players cut dejected figures at full-time against Dundee
4 Dundee United talking points: If Scottish football is stuck with VAR – use…
12
Jim Goodwin saw Dundee keeper Trevor Carson keep United at bay at Dens Park. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Jim Goodwin blasts referee over disallowed goal as Dundee United Scottish Cup hopes killed…
4
New arrival: Lewis Fiorini at Tannadice
Lewis Fiorini eyes derby debut as Dundee United snap up former Manchester City kid
Ruari Paton is Dundee United's first signing of the January transfer window
Ruari Paton joins Dundee United on loan – and derby debut looms
A smiling Ryan Strain on Dundee United media duty
Ryan Strain reveals dinner message from Dundee United fans as Tangerines ace recalls 'crazy'…
Simon Murray put Dundee in front in the last derby against Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee star Simon Murray lifts lid on local boy pressure ahead of derby clash…

