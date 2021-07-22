Dunfermline snap up West Ham target Kai Kennedy on loan from Rangers – as key recall clause is revealed

Dunfermline have completed the signing of Rangers winger Kai Kennedy on a season-long loan.

Kennedy, 19, was set to join the Pars last week after choosing the Fifers ahead of reported interest from Partick Thistle — but the deal was held up due to unforeseen circumstances.

It subsequently emerged that the Gers had rejected a six-figure bid from English Premier League side West Ham for the talented youngster.

Rangers have the option to recall Kennedy in January should they receive an acceptable offer for the player and decide to cash in, or if Steven Gerrard decides he has earned a run in the Ibrox first-team.

Kennedy, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Fife rivals Raith Rovers following a stint with Inverness, is the Pars’ second fresh face at East End Park this week following the capture of midfielder Reece Cole.

Both players could make their debuts against Stenhousemuir in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Kennedy is Peter Grant’s sixth signing as Dunfermline manager, with Deniz Mehmet, Nikolay Todorov, Dan Pybus, Ross Graham and Cole already in the building.