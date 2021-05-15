BREAKING: St Johnstone welcome back three players as Covid-19 crisis eases

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson welcomed three players back into his first team for the last league match of the season as the Covid-19 crisis at McDiarmid Park begins to ease.
Murray Davidson, Liam Craig and Stevie May all returned to the starting line-up for the clash with Livingston.
🆕🔵⚪️ | Today’s starting lineup to take on @LiviFCOfficial
C’mon you, Saints!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/fehTGfP6mt
— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 15, 2021
That leaves five players – six if you include Scott Tanser – who remain unavailable.
The hope will now be that coronavirus testing gives the whole squad the all-clear in the build-up to next weekend’s Scottish Cup final.
