ERIC NICOLSON: The St Johnstone feelgood bubble burst on deadline day but there will be no Dundee United-type implosion

The bubble finally burst.

Livingston couldn’t do it on the biggest of footballing occasions, Rangers couldn’t do it and neither could St Mirren nor Hibs.

In fact, even second leg defeats to established European heavyweights Galatasaray and LASK failed to penetrate the protective layer that has cocooned the St Johnstone family for six months of unprecedented self-love and unrelenting external praise.

It was popped by Preston North End as the minutes and seconds ticked away on transfer deadline day.

And vulnerability came washing over Saints supporters in a wave of late night breaking news.

Social media was of course the home for the instant and the unrefined reactions but the gloom hadn’t really lifted the morning after.

Losing their captain who was into the last year of his contract for £600,000 was disappointing but understandable. You could actually frame it as very good business.

But losing their best player who had a further season left on his deal for an upfront fee of just over £1 million was a kick in the guts.

💬 Ali McCann admitted the opportunity to join PNE was too good to turn down as he sealed his move to the club on deadline day. Hear from Ali in his first interview with iFollow. 👇#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 1, 2021

Think about it rationally and it really shouldn’t bother them.

St Johnstone are arguably in the best financial health of any club in Scotland and even if they had brought in £3 million for Jason Kerr and Ali McCann, the effect on the running of the place and the make-up of their playing squad wouldn’t have been much different had it been £3.

The parameters a manager operates under in Perth don’t change.

The McDiarmid model is beyond compare.

Fans’ pride

Saints fans didn’t feel let down because they wanted to brag about a healthy bank balance, because they wanted to deny their young diamonds the chance to further their careers or because they don’t trust their biggest asset – the manager – to forge another team that can continue the success they’ve become accustomed to.

It was because their pride in, and appreciation of, their star player told them he had been undervalued.

They envisage McCann going on to enjoy a career to rival a James McCarthy, a John McGinn or a David Turnbull and believe the transfer fee should have reflected that status.

It’s the reason the now Northern Ireland international being ignored by the SFA’s talent-spotters and Kerr not being selected by Steve Clarke got under their skin.

But let’s not blow this out of proportion.

This isn’t a Dundee United-type implosion in the waiting.

As furious as many were, and some still are, the bigger picture is not one of doom.

⚽️ can be a cruel game sometimes. I was devastated to miss last nights game but I’m so proud of all the boys along with the supporters and what they turned McD into these past few weeks. Now it’s time to dust ourselves down and focus domestically on another successful season👍🏻💙 https://t.co/1livqLe5Bm — Liam Gordon (@_LiamGordon) August 27, 2021

Get Liam Gordon’s contract extended, throw him the captain’s armband and watch a new McCart-Gordon-Muller back-three blossom.

Tweak the midfield set-up to reflect the fact that there isn’t the option of a like for like McCann replacement, as there is for Kerr.

And enable Eetu Vertainen to change the face of an attack that needs reinvigorated.

Two players were sold who made it clear they wanted to be sold and have deservedly got themselves life-changing pay rises.

If they turn out to be as good as those of us who have watched them regularly believe they are, the add-on and sell-on clauses will take the fees over and above their current worth.

And back at McDiarmid Park, a new bubble can be built.