Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

ERIC NICOLSON: The St Johnstone feelgood bubble burst on deadline day but there will be no Dundee United-type implosion

By Eric Nicolson
September 1 2021, 5.14pm
Ali McCann and Jason Kerr.
Ali McCann and Jason Kerr.

The bubble finally burst.

Livingston couldn’t do it on the biggest of footballing occasions, Rangers couldn’t do it and neither could St Mirren nor Hibs.

In fact, even second leg defeats to established European heavyweights Galatasaray and LASK failed to penetrate the protective layer that has cocooned the St Johnstone family for six months of unprecedented self-love and unrelenting external praise.

It was popped by Preston North End as the minutes and seconds ticked away on transfer deadline day.

And vulnerability came washing over Saints supporters in a wave of late night breaking news.

Social media was of course the home for the instant and the unrefined reactions but the gloom hadn’t really lifted the morning after.

Losing their captain who was into the last year of his contract for £600,000 was disappointing but understandable. You could actually frame it as very good business.

But losing their best player who had a further season left on his deal for an upfront fee of just over £1 million was a kick in the guts.

Think about it rationally and it really shouldn’t bother them.

St Johnstone are arguably in the best financial health of any club in Scotland and even if they had brought in £3 million for Jason Kerr and Ali McCann, the effect on the running of the place and the make-up of their playing squad wouldn’t have been much different had it been £3.

The parameters a manager operates under in Perth don’t change.

The McDiarmid model is beyond compare.

Fans’ pride

Saints fans didn’t feel let down because they wanted to brag about a healthy bank balance, because they wanted to deny their young diamonds the chance to further their careers or because they don’t trust their biggest asset – the manager – to forge another team that can continue the success they’ve become accustomed to.

It was because their pride in, and appreciation of, their star player told them he had been undervalued.

They envisage McCann going on to enjoy a career to rival a James McCarthy, a John McGinn or a David Turnbull and believe the transfer fee should have reflected that status.

It’s the reason the now Northern Ireland international being ignored by the SFA’s talent-spotters and Kerr not being selected by Steve Clarke got under their skin.

But let’s not blow this out of proportion.

This isn’t a Dundee United-type implosion in the waiting.

As furious as many were, and some still are, the bigger picture is not one of doom.

Get Liam Gordon’s contract extended, throw him the captain’s armband and watch a new McCart-Gordon-Muller back-three blossom.

Tweak the midfield set-up to reflect the fact that there isn’t the option of a like for like McCann replacement, as there is for Kerr.

And enable Eetu Vertainen to change the face of an attack that needs reinvigorated.

Two players were sold who made it clear they wanted to be sold and have deservedly got themselves life-changing pay rises.

If they turn out to be as good as those of us who have watched them regularly believe they are, the add-on and sell-on clauses will take the fees over and above their current worth.

And back at McDiarmid Park, a new bubble can be built.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier