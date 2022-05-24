Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town want St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood Town are set to make their move for St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney.

The talismanic defender is Saints’ player for the big occasion.

Not only did he secure a unique place in club folklore last season by scoring two cup-winning goals at Hampden Park, he also recently found the net in both legs of Saints’ Premiership play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Rooney is now out of contract and Courier Sport understands newly-appointed Fleetwood manager, Scott Brown, is keen to take him to England’s League One.

Kilmarnock may also throw their hat into the ring after bouncing back from the Championship at the first attempt.

Perth boss Callum Davidson put all contract talks on hold until Saints knew which division they would be playing their football in next season.

Zander Clark and Jamie McCart are certain to depart, with Callum Hendry another star man sure to have plenty of options.

“We might lose a few players,” said Davidson. “Zander is a definite one – but we need to replace them with quality.

“We need to make sure we get our recruitment right.

“What I would like to say is none of the players going to be out of contract have downed tools.

“They’ve worked their socks off and fought for the cause.

“I can’t thank them enough for that.”