St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot head keeps new found cool

Alex MacDonald came away from an otherwise unremarkable closed doors contest at Watford two years ago, unable to erase the impression made by Dan Phillips.

MacDonald’s manager, Steve Evans, felt the same as he swiftly secured the Hornets midfielder on a loan for Gillingham.

The learning curve since has been steep and not straightforward for Phillips.

Yet he showed plenty promise through a first season with St Johnstone in 2022/23.

Veteran midfielder MacDonald, a former Scotland under-21 cap, has kept a keen eye on his teammate’s progress.

The Perth star suffered major disappointment after having to withdraw injured from Trinidad & Tobago’s CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign, but MacDonald is confident he will fulfil his huge potential.

Phillips rather ruined his year at Gills through indiscipline. Three reds and nine yellows in 27 outings promoted Evans’ replacement Neil Harris to dole out maximum fines to the ex-Chelsea kid.

Yet ex-Falkirk and Burnley man MacDonald always felt if those rough edges could be smoothed off, Phillips’ career would take off.

“Dan was the standout player, an older head on young shoulders,” recalled MacDonald of that Watford friendly.

“His passing range and strength turned heads towards him. We weren’t in the market for a central midfielder.

“But he was just something completely different and the potential was all there to go on to bigger and better.

“The disappointing thing with Gillingham was his disciplinary record. He got sent off for silly, avoidable things.

“Look, I made lots of mistakes as a young player. If that continues, there comes a point managers think: I can’t trust this guy.

“That’s where he probably got to with Neil Harris at the end. It was: Can we keep Dan on the pitch for 90 minutes?

“Nothing to do with his very good technical ability or his excellent low centre of gravity. No one questioned that. We saw quality every day.

“He’s a big lad who probably tried too often to show how much of a unit he was.

“Too many times he used his body to get out of certain situations, to show everyone the strength he’s got when it just wasn’t needed.”

After Gillingham’s relegation to League Two, Phillips was released by Watford before impressing Callum Davidson on trial in Perth.

Injuries and suspension prevented the 22-year-old from shining on a weekly basis.

However, his one red card for Saints was exceptionally harsh.

There were sufficient flashes of class to hint that many powerhouse performances will follow in the second season of his two-year deal under Steven MacLean.

Indeed, the Perth side could have a struggle keeping him if all that promise blossoms.

“Dan will go on to have a very successful career,” added MacDonald, now with Stevenage.

“I can certainly see him playing for a Hearts, Hibs or an Aberdeen. If he sorts out the discipline, he can be a regular player for one of the top five clubs in Scotland or English Championship.

“He’s not gone to the heights I expected yet but he’ll certainly get there if he takes on board what he’s learned.

“Loans and first team exposure early in your career is about ironing out inconsistencies on that learning curve.

“I think he’s done that judging by his St Johnstone performances. Dan’s just a very good young player. I think he’ll show that in his second year in Perth.”