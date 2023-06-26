St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot head keeps new found cool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot head keeps new found cool

Alex MacDonald played with Dan Phillips at Gillingham, where Saints star's poor discipline threatened to overshadow his talent.

By Fraser Mackie
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone star has been tipped to shine this season. Image: SNS
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone star has been tipped to shine this season. Image: SNS

Alex MacDonald came away from an otherwise unremarkable closed doors contest at Watford two years ago, unable to erase the impression made by Dan Phillips.

MacDonald’s manager, Steve Evans, felt the same as he swiftly secured the Hornets midfielder on a loan for Gillingham.

The learning curve since has been steep and not straightforward for Phillips.

Yet he showed plenty promise through a first season with St Johnstone in 2022/23.

Veteran midfielder MacDonald, a former Scotland under-21 cap, has kept a keen eye on his teammate’s progress.

The Perth star suffered major disappointment after having to withdraw injured from Trinidad & Tobago’s CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign, but MacDonald is confident he will fulfil his huge potential.

Alex MacDonald: Gillingham star was blown away by Dan Phillips’ ability. Image: Shutterstock

Phillips rather ruined his year at Gills through indiscipline. Three reds and nine yellows in 27 outings promoted Evans’ replacement Neil Harris to dole out maximum fines to the ex-Chelsea kid.

Yet ex-Falkirk and Burnley man MacDonald always felt if those rough edges could be smoothed off, Phillips’ career would take off.

“Dan was the standout player, an older head on young shoulders,” recalled MacDonald of that Watford friendly.

“His passing range and strength turned heads towards him. We weren’t in the market for a central midfielder.

“But he was just something completely different and the potential was all there to go on to bigger and better.

“The disappointing thing with Gillingham was his disciplinary record. He got sent off for silly, avoidable things.

“Look, I made lots of mistakes as a young player. If that continues, there comes a point managers think: I can’t trust this guy.

“That’s where he probably got to with Neil Harris at the end. It was: Can we keep Dan on the pitch for 90 minutes?

A battle-scarred Dan Phillips challenges Millwall’s Ben Thompson. Image: Shutterstock

“Nothing to do with his very good technical ability or his excellent low centre of gravity. No one questioned that. We saw quality every day.

“He’s a big lad who probably tried too often to show how much of a unit he was.

“Too many times he used his body to get out of certain situations, to show everyone the strength he’s got when it just wasn’t needed.”

After Gillingham’s relegation to League Two, Phillips was released by Watford before impressing Callum Davidson on trial in Perth.

Injuries and suspension prevented the 22-year-old from shining on a weekly basis.

However, his one red card for Saints was exceptionally harsh.

Dan Phillips is sent off against St Mirren after a VAR intervention. Image: SNS.

There were sufficient flashes of class to hint that many powerhouse performances will follow in the second season of his two-year deal under Steven MacLean.

Indeed, the Perth side could have a struggle keeping him if all that promise blossoms.

“Dan will go on to have a very successful career,” added MacDonald, now with Stevenage.

“I can certainly see him playing for a Hearts, Hibs or an Aberdeen. If he sorts out the discipline, he can be a regular player for one of the top five clubs in Scotland or English Championship.

“He’s not gone to the heights I expected yet but he’ll certainly get there if he takes on board what he’s learned.

“Loans and first team exposure early in your career is about ironing out inconsistencies on that learning curve.

“I think he’s done that judging by his St Johnstone performances. Dan’s just a very good young player. I think he’ll show that in his second year in Perth.”

