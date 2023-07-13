Ali Crawford: I’m back at St Johnstone to fight for my place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ali Crawford: I’m back at St Johnstone to fight for my place

Perth attacker is determined to be part of Steven MacLean's squad this season.

By Sean Hamilton
Ali Crawford celebrates putting St Johnstone 1-0 up on East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ali Crawford celebrates putting St Johnstone 1-0 up on East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Ali Crawford insists he’s back at St Johnstone to fight for his place.

The attacker was on target as Saints capped off their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win at East Fife.

And after opting to spend the final three months of last term on loan with Greenock Morton, Crawford is determined to ensure he still has a future in Perth.

“I’m absolutely here to get back into the side,” he said.

“The only reason I left last year was because I wasn’t getting any game time.

“I felt I was still good enough to play and if I wasn’t playing [at St Johnstone], I wanted to play somewhere.

“It was important for me to get game time and come back in the summer and try again.

“It’s been a stop-start pre-season for me. I’m at the age where you pick up the wee niggles.

“But it’s good to get a run-out last Tuesday and another 45 against East Fife. Hopefully I can kick on.”

Crawford was largely employed off the bench in the first half of last season, then popped up with a late, post-World Cup break double against Ross County as Saints moved to within a point of third-placed Aberdeen.

It might have changed his season for the better but, in the aftermath, he again found minutes hard to come by.

As such, the chance to play regular football with Morton was one he felt he couldn’t turn down.

But now he’s back in Perth, that’s the only place he wants to be.

“I view my loan as pretty average, to be honest,” he said.

“I’ve still got high expectations of myself and I probably should have helped them a lot more than I did.

“It was a fresh start for me, a no-brainer for me, with a team that was pushing to get into the play-offs and were unlucky not to do so.

“The main thing was getting game time, though, that was most important.

Star was ‘disappointed’ to leave on loan

“I was disappointed to go out on loan in the first place. I was quite happy where I was.

“It’s a great group of guys (at St Johnstone), I was enjoying everything about it. But then I was sitting on the bench and not getting any game time.

“As a player the most important thing is to get on the pitch and show what you can do.

“Unfortunately, chances were very limited so it was right for me to get out somewhere else.”

Crawford is now hoping for a fresh start as part of a smaller, more youthful squad at McDiarmid Park.

Manager Steven MacLean is keen to empower his players to get the ball down and play on the front foot.

That’s a prospect that has Crawford excited about the season ahead.

“Hopefully it’s a fresh start. That’s what the new manager has said when we came back in,” he said.

“It’s a clean slate for everyone so there’s no reason why I can’t get a run in the team and score like I did tonight.

Ali Crawford (No 21) sweeps home Fran Franczak’s cross to make it St Johnstone 1-0 East Fife at Bayview. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It was a massive squad last year, probably too big.

“That didn’t work in my favour. You were kind of fighting to be on the bench, not even a starting position.

“The squad was that big you could’ve played 11 v 11 and had subs. That was never going to work.

“[The new manager] wants a smaller squad, that will bring competition for places. I just need to get the head down and keep working hard.

“I feel I could enjoy playing for the new manager. The formation he’s playing could suit me better.

“I don’t want to throw Callum under the bus but his 3-5-2 didn’t really suit the way I wanted to play.

“I liked to get the ball down and get things moving. The formation Macca plays, it’s there for the forward-thinking players to do that.

“I am looking forward to working under him.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
3 St Johnstone talking points as youngsters outshine main men at East Fife
St Johnstone target Dimitar Mitov in action for Cambridge United in March. Image: Joe Toth/Shutterstock
St Johnstone close in on first summer signing as Dimitar Mitov checks in for…
The Dunfermline management team got to see Michael O'Halloran up close before he signed a contract. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Michael O'Halloran reveals 'big part' played by ex-St Johnstone team-mate Dave Mackay in Dunfermline…
Nicky Clark models the new, pinstriped St Johnstone kit. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
New St Johnstone kit: Fans react to 'tremendous' 1982-inspired design
Steven MacLean isn't panicking about St Johnstone's lack of summer transfer activity. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean makes 'itchy feet' transfer market prediction as St Johnstone boss urges persistence
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
Graham Carey can be St Johnstone 'difference-maker' says boss
Michael O'Halloran became James McPake's latest signing. Images: James McPake.
James McPake delighted with capture of 'explosive' Michael O'Halloran for Dunfermline
Michael O'Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O'Halloran starts hours after signing
Michael O'Halloran didn't get many first team opportunities last season.
Dunfermline sign former St Johnstone star Michael O'Halloran
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean is scouring the transfer market for a goalkeeper. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
St Johnstone step up goalkeeper hunt after leg break agony