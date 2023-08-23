St Johnstone goalie Dimitar Mitov thoroughly deserves international call-up, says Steven MacLean

Dimitar Mitov’s first Bulgarian call-up is thoroughly deserved, according to St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean.

And selection for a September double-header is vindication of the sales pitch the Perth boss made to persuade the 26-year-old to make the move north from Cambridge United this summer.

“We’re delighted for Dimi getting selected,” said MacLean.

“He’s been excellent since he joined us and has settled in really quickly.

“He’s shown what a good goalkeeper he is in the games he’s played so far and he’s also been great around the dressing-room and club.

Everyone that know me knows how much this mean to me to receive my first senior call up. Incredible proud and honored to be able to represent my country 🇧🇬 @Team_Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/IpdkoX4023 — Dimitar Mitov (@22Mitov) August 21, 2023

“Getting himself noticed by the Bulgaria manager was one of the main reasons he wanted to move up here and join us, so it’s great he’s getting that recognition so soon.

“I’m sure he will go away with them next month and make a real impression during their training camp.”