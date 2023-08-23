Dundee players are ‘bursting’ to improve insists Tony Docherty as he reveals need to ‘put the reins on them’ in training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee players are ‘bursting’ to improve insists Tony Docherty as he reveals need to ‘put the reins on them’ in training

The Dark Blues have had time on the training pitch as they prepare for Sunday's clash with Hearts.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty says he’s having to “put the reins” on his Dundee players in training with the desire to get better “bursting out” of them.

The Dark Blues boss is only six games into his tenure at Dens Park and says he is still learning all about his new squad.

Docherty could name an entire XI of new signings this summer with a major turnover following his arrival in May.

And he’s still keen to add more before the transfer window shuts in just over a week’s time, with reinforcement in midfield a priority.

Owen Beck had a tough day at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee haven't played since defeat at St Mirren last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

This past weekend saw no game for Dundee after falling one goal short of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Viaplay Cup.

‘Can see benefits already’

And Docherty says the Dark Blues have used that time well to prepare themselves to face Hearts this Sunday.

“I didn’t want to have the break, I wanted to progress in the cup,” the Dundee boss said.

“But I wanted to make the most out of it and be as resourceful as possible so we utilised the time really well.

“We got a lot of really good work into the boys. We got a lot of pre-season-type work into boys who weren’t here at that time.

“We had practice matches, tactical work and a lot on the training field but we also combined that with a day out.

“I’d rather have been in the cup but I think we used the time to our advantage and got a lot of good work into the boys.

“We can see the benefits already with the boys coming into this working week this week.”

‘Bursting out of the players’

That work ethic is something he’s been delighted with.

Docherty has spoken often about instilling a mentality in the club to continually strive for improvements.

Sometimes, though, he admits his players can be a bit too keen for their own good.

“As a squad, we’re only two months into it, six games into it,” he added.

“We’re finding out something every day in terms of the individuals in the squad and the relationships formed.

Dundee players being put through their paces in training. Image: SNS
Dundee players being put through their paces in training. Image: SNS

“We’re only two games into the season so I’m finding out more and more every day, but in a good way.

“We’re all finding out about each other and we’re looking forward to the season ahead.

“I think it’s a good group and the encouraging thing for me is it’s a group that really, really wants to improve and get better.

“That’s bursting out of the players and sometimes you can’t get them off the training field.

“They are out there longer because they want to get better.

“With some players, you have to encourage them to do more but not this squad – sometimes you have to put the reins on them and bring them in.

“They are so desperate to do well and improve.”

