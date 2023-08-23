Dundee players are ‘bursting’ to improve insists Tony Docherty as he reveals need to ‘put the reins on them’ in training

Tony Docherty says he’s having to “put the reins” on his Dundee players in training with the desire to get better “bursting out” of them.

The Dark Blues boss is only six games into his tenure at Dens Park and says he is still learning all about his new squad.

Docherty could name an entire XI of new signings this summer with a major turnover following his arrival in May.

And he’s still keen to add more before the transfer window shuts in just over a week’s time, with reinforcement in midfield a priority.

This past weekend saw no game for Dundee after falling one goal short of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Viaplay Cup.

‘Can see benefits already’

And Docherty says the Dark Blues have used that time well to prepare themselves to face Hearts this Sunday.

“I didn’t want to have the break, I wanted to progress in the cup,” the Dundee boss said.

“But I wanted to make the most out of it and be as resourceful as possible so we utilised the time really well.

“We got a lot of really good work into the boys. We got a lot of pre-season-type work into boys who weren’t here at that time.

With no match this weekend the players were put through their paces with an in-house match at the Kilmac Stadium. After the match, the players and staff spent the afternoon together at the fantastic@Kingennieresort Read more here: https://t.co/u7mhTwGACi #thedee pic.twitter.com/HevG6ut1Jr — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 19, 2023

“We had practice matches, tactical work and a lot on the training field but we also combined that with a day out.

“I’d rather have been in the cup but I think we used the time to our advantage and got a lot of good work into the boys.

“We can see the benefits already with the boys coming into this working week this week.”

‘Bursting out of the players’

That work ethic is something he’s been delighted with.

Docherty has spoken often about instilling a mentality in the club to continually strive for improvements.

Sometimes, though, he admits his players can be a bit too keen for their own good.

“As a squad, we’re only two months into it, six games into it,” he added.

“We’re finding out something every day in terms of the individuals in the squad and the relationships formed.

“We’re only two games into the season so I’m finding out more and more every day, but in a good way.

“We’re all finding out about each other and we’re looking forward to the season ahead.

“I think it’s a good group and the encouraging thing for me is it’s a group that really, really wants to improve and get better.

“That’s bursting out of the players and sometimes you can’t get them off the training field.

“They are out there longer because they want to get better.

“With some players, you have to encourage them to do more but not this squad – sometimes you have to put the reins on them and bring them in.

“They are so desperate to do well and improve.”