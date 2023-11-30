St Johnstone boss Craig Levein predicts Premiership game-time for Fran Franczak soon

Previous St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean identified Fran Franczak as a star of the future.

And new boss Craig Levein has revealed the Perthshire teenager has also made a big first impression on him.

At just 16 years and 38 days old, the midfielder became Saints’ youngest ever player when he was thrown on at Easter Road as a second half substitute in September.

There was no subsequent game-time under MacLean as the winless run dragged on.

Saturday’s clash with Hearts was Franczak’s first call-up for a Levein match-day squad – a sure sign that he has caught his manager’s eye on the training ground.

And the 59-year-old predicted a second dose of top-flight action is likely to be on the horizon.

“I put Fran on the bench on Saturday and I toyed with bringing him on,” said Levein.

“I’ve not seen him play yet but what I’ve seen in training has been good.

“In the fitness stuff he’s been up the front all the time.

“That’s pleasing.

“It doesn’t look like it will be too long before he gets an opportunity.”

Dare Olufunwa’s chance

Meanwhile, Levein has yet to get a proper opportunity to assess former Liverpool and Southampton defender, Dare Olufunwa.

The form of Saints’ experienced central defensive trio has been very good in his three games in charge, with illness robbing Olufunwa of a chance to impress in a recent closed-doors game against St Mirren.

“I’ve not seen Dare or Sam (Sam McClelland) yet.

“Liam (Gordon), Gowser (Ryan McGowan) and Andy (Considine) are players I know.

“Maybe it will be the case Sam and Dare will be good enough as well.

“Dare was ill when we played the bounce game against St Mirren so I’ve only seen him in training.”