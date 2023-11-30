St Johnstone boss Craig Levein predicts Premiership game-time for Fran Franczak soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein predicts Premiership game-time for Fran Franczak soon

The 16-year-old has caught the eye since Levein replaced Steven MacLean.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak.
Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Previous St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean identified Fran Franczak as a star of the future.

And new boss Craig Levein has revealed the Perthshire teenager has also made a big first impression on him.

At just 16 years and 38 days old, the midfielder became Saints’ youngest ever player when he was thrown on at Easter Road as a second half substitute in September.

There was no subsequent game-time under MacLean as the winless run dragged on.

Saturday’s clash with Hearts was Franczak’s first call-up for a Levein match-day squad – a sure sign that he has caught his manager’s eye on the training ground.

And the 59-year-old predicted a second dose of top-flight action is likely to be on the horizon.

“I put Fran on the bench on Saturday and I toyed with bringing him on,” said Levein.

“I’ve not seen him play yet but what I’ve seen in training has been good.

St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly.
St Johnstone’s Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

“In the fitness stuff he’s been up the front all the time.

“That’s pleasing.

“It doesn’t look like it will be too long before he gets an opportunity.”

Dare Olufunwa’s chance

Meanwhile, Levein has yet to get a proper opportunity to assess former Liverpool and Southampton defender, Dare Olufunwa.

The form of Saints’ experienced central defensive trio has been very good in his three games in charge, with illness robbing Olufunwa of a chance to impress in a recent closed-doors game against St Mirren.

St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa.
St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa. Image: SNS.

“I’ve not seen Dare or Sam (Sam McClelland) yet.

“Liam (Gordon), Gowser (Ryan McGowan) and Andy (Considine) are players I know.

“Maybe it will be the case Sam and Dare will be good enough as well.

“Dare was ill when we played the bounce game against St Mirren so I’ve only seen him in training.”

