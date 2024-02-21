St Johnstone boss reveals priceless Adama Sidibeh trait that means goals are ‘just a matter of time’

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh found life tough against the best central defensive unit in the Premiership last weekend.

But there’s no shame in Rangers duo Connor Goldson and John Souttar getting the better of you as a lone forward.

And Craig Levein is delighted with the manner in which the Gambian attacker has taken the huge step-up from the seventh tier of English football to the top one in Scotland – with a first goal “just a matter of time”.

“Adama has been good and I think he’s been very, very unlucky,” said the Perth boss.

“His finishing is really good and if you go back through the chances he’s had, he’s seen goalkeepers make saves and had people making blocks.

“His shooting is pretty accurate.

“He’s been hitting the target and I think he’s been unfortunate to not be off the mark yet.

“But if he keeps getting into the positions he has been it’s just a matter of time.

“He makes good runs, he’s intelligent and is putting himself where he should be on the pitch.

“Add his speed and aggression into that and I think he’s a player who can really benefit us.”

Looking for a partnership to emerge

Levein is well aware that the challenge Sidibeh was given on Sunday was as hard as he’ll encounter in the Scottish game.

“We asked him to play up front on his own against Rangers and that’s a hard task for any striker,” he pointed out.

“He was up against Connor Goldson and John Souttar, which is a significant step up when you think about where he’d been playing until a few weeks ago.

“It was tough for him but we’re not measured by playing the Old Firm, it’s in the other games we’ll be judged.

“If I can get a partnership going between Adama, Benji (Kimpioka) and Nicky (Clark) then I think we’ll have a real scoring threat.”