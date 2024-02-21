St Johnstone boss reveals priceless Adama Sidibeh trait that means goals are ‘just a matter of time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss reveals priceless Adama Sidibeh trait that means goals are ‘just a matter of time’

The former non-league player was a lone forward when the league leaders visited McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh will soon be scoring goals, according to Craig Levein.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh will soon be scoring goals, according to Craig Levein. Image: Shutterstock

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh found life tough against the best central defensive unit in the Premiership last weekend.

But there’s no shame in Rangers duo Connor Goldson and John Souttar getting the better of you as a lone forward.

And Craig Levein is delighted with the manner in which the Gambian attacker has taken the huge step-up from the seventh tier of English football to the top one in Scotland – with a first goal “just a matter of time”.

“Adama has been good and I think he’s been very, very unlucky,” said the Perth boss.

“His finishing is really good and if you go back through the chances he’s had, he’s seen goalkeepers make saves and had people making blocks.

“His shooting is pretty accurate.

“He’s been hitting the target and I think he’s been unfortunate to not be off the mark yet.

Connor Goldson gets to grips with Adama Sidibeh.
Connor Goldson gets to grips with St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: Shutterstock.

“But if he keeps getting into the positions he has been it’s just a matter of time.

“He makes good runs, he’s intelligent and is putting himself where he should be on the pitch.

“Add his speed and aggression into that and I think he’s a player who can really benefit us.”

Looking for a partnership to emerge

Levein is well aware that the challenge Sidibeh was given on Sunday was as hard as he’ll encounter in the Scottish game.

“We asked him to play up front on his own against Rangers and that’s a hard task for any striker,” he pointed out.

“He was up against Connor Goldson and John Souttar, which is a significant step up when you think about where he’d been playing until a few weeks ago.

John Souttar pulls back Adama Sidibeh.
John Souttar pulls back goal-chasing Adama Sidibeh. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was tough for him but we’re not measured by playing the Old Firm, it’s in the other games we’ll be judged.

“If I can get a partnership going between Adama, Benji (Kimpioka) and Nicky (Clark) then I think we’ll have a real scoring threat.”

Conversation