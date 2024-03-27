Connor Smith on road to recovery after shock infection landed St Johnstone star in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Smith on road to recovery after shock infection landed St Johnstone star in hospital

The former Hearts man was placed on a drip over a toe infection.

By Sean Hamilton
Connor Smith of St Johnstone has been released from hospital. Image: SNS
Connor Smith of St Johnstone has been released from hospital. Image: SNS

St Johnstone star Connor Smith ended up in hospital after contracting an infection, revealed Craig Levein.

Smith scored from the bench for Saints in their 3-1 loss to Celtic before the international break, but was subsequently struck down after a cut on his toe became infected.

Such was its seriousness, the January capture from Hearts was admitted to hospital for treatment.

But Smith’s manager is confident he will be fit and available for St Johnstone’s clash with Dundee on Saturday.

Levein explained: “He was out on the grass on Monday. He didn’t train with us but he was doing some work.

Connor Smith celebrates after scoring for St Johnstone at Celtic Park, before his hospital stay. Image: SNS

“He ended up in hospital for four days on a drip.

“These things can seem quite innocuous, just a little cut on his toe, then it gets infected and the whole thing can be quite dangerous, but they’ve got it in time.

“He’s been outside with the physio doing some rehab stuff and I’d hope he’ll be okay for the weekend.

“Scoring at Celtic Park will have given him a bit of a lift, so it’s a little bit unfortunate that he’s had this infection, but the antibiotics seem to have calmed it down.”

Losing Sven Spranger to a knee injury likely to end his season has come as a blow for Levein.

But the Saints boss has had some good news on the defensive front, with veteran centre-back Andy Considine back in training and on-track for involvement over the Premiership run-in.

Andy Considine.
St Johnstone’s Andy Considine is fit for Perth side’s clash with Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

“He’s alright,” said Levein of the former Aberdeen star.

He had a little tweak, his hip was bothering him a little bit, but he’s fine now.

“The senior players have got these little things that tend to appear and they generally know how to deal with them.

“He trained on Monday, no bother, which is good because we’ll need our experienced players, for sure.”

