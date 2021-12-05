Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Over 50 spectators turn out to watch humpback whale swimming off Fife coast

By Amie Flett
December 5 2021, 9.07pm
Spectators watching humpack whale in Burtisland, Fife.
Spectators watching humpack whale in Burtisland, Fife.

A number of locals turned out on Sunday to watch a humpback whale swimming in the River Forth, just off the coast of Burntisland.

The humpback was first spotted in the Fourth on Thursday morning and has since been making it’s way between Inchkeith and Burntisland over the last four days.

But after word got out about the surprising visitor, over 50 tourists and locals decided to spread out across Burntisland harbour to catch a glimpse of the mammal.

Humpback whale swimming off Fife coast. Pic credit: Bruce Meldrum.

Jenny McNeill, from Dalkeith, who is an admin for Scottish Humpback ID on Facebook, managed to capture a video of the whale after she went out on a boat with the hopes to see it up close.

“It was an incredible experience, we have been watching the humpbacks in the Forth since 2017 but this is the first time I’ve been out on a boat seeing them so close,” Jenny said.

“I feel so grateful that I’ve had that opportunity and had to pinch myself. Having these animals so close to home is just amazing.

“The whale was feeding in a circle so we got to watch him from a safe distance for a good while and headed back to the harbour into the sunset with the whale still feeding behind us.

“They don’t usually arrive until January or February, so it is a real treat having this early appearance.”

‘A real treat’

Jane Ferguson, from Dunfermline, is part of the Forth Marine Mammals page on Facebook and first spotted the whale on Thursday morning after she was alerted by another member of the group of it’s arrival.

Jane said: “I’m out most days looking for porpoises or dolphins if there’s no whale about.

“I’ve seen three different types of whales this year in the Forth which is fantastic.

Whale tail as it dives, taken from Kinghorn at a distance of almost 4 miles.

“The most unusual whale I’ve seen in the Forth is a Sei whale, back in April and June.”

After keeping an eye on the humpbacks latest movements for four days now, Jane was please to see she was joined by many others in Burntisland.

Jane said: “I’ve been doing this for the last six years now, every winter we have the humpback whale in the fourth, at least one.

Spectators went out in boats to see the humpback up close.

“Sometimes two sometimes three or four but they can be a different times.

“Today there was about 50 people in about different areas and two boats that were looking out, all keeping their proper distance.

“There was two boats out with about ten to fifteen people as well so there was loads of people. It’s got great interest.

Whale watchers at the harbour in Kinghorn looking out for the hump back whales.

“It’s quite cool when you’ve seen them before but other folk haven’t and you get some of the excitement from them about seeing them for the first time so it’s lovely.”

Most spectators watched from the Burntisland harbour sea wall where it was recently announced it will be fenced off after approval was given from the council, causing controversy amongst locals who have objected the decision.

Month after rare whale death

The spotted humpback comes less than a month after a stranded sei whale that was rescued off the Fife coast was found dead just a day later.

Rescuers had managed to direct the animal into deeper waters on after it was spotted by locals less than 100m from the shoreline.

A post-mortem carried out on the rare whale revealed the animal hadn’t eaten for several days before its death.

