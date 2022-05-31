Why are used cars so expensive and when will it change?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why are used cars so expensive and when will it change?

By Gavin Harper
May 31 2022, 3.02pm Updated: May 31 2022, 3.05pm
The price of used cars has climbed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The price of a used car has increased by up to 60% in the past year amid a surge in demand and delays in production.

New data from Auto Trader showed the average price of a used car increased 32.2% on a year-on-year in April.

The price of used cars has been on the rise since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest data marks the 25th consecutive month of price growth.

However, while prices are on the rise, the data does point to a slowing of the market.

Why are used car prices so high?

Dealerships across Tayside and Fife experienced a surge in demand for cars at the end of the first Covid-19 lockdown in summer 2020.

Richard Lawson, who runs Tayside dealership Auto Eccose, explained the situation.

He said: “It was a perfect storm in the industry a year ago.

“We had the reactivation of the economy post-Covid. The shortage of new cars stimulated the interest in used cars.

“That was equally influenced by people not being confident in public transport and that perhaps still prevails.

“At that point, prices significantly increased.”

In 2020, many people decided to invest the money they may otherwise have spent on a holiday on buying a new car.

Used car price graph from AutoTrader data.

However that coincided with a global shortage of electronic components, leaving car manufacturers struggling to meet demand.

That meant demand in used cars rose sharply, and so did prices.

Now, the war in Ukraine could also have an impact. A drop in the supply of steel potentially creates further problems for car manufacturers.

When will prices return to pre-Covid levels?

While the figures suggest the market is slowing, used car prices are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon.

The slight slowing is the result of a number of factors, not least the fact that growth is now overlapping last year’s levels of 7.1%.

Further contributing factors include a softening in consumer demand, fuelled by the rising cost of living and concerns around the economy.

Another factor is the prospect of a significant reduction in disposable incomes.

Mr Lawson added: “Since the beginning of 2022, there has been a gradual downturn in wholesale prices and that has led to a softening of the retail price as well.

The Auto Ecosse garage in Broughty Ferry.

“The industry is so sophisticated – it’s just like the Stock Exchange.

“The market can be impacted by a number of consumer concerns.

“There’s a lot of trends you have to watch to see what could impact the marketplace and affect demand.”

No suggestion prices will tumble soon

Auto Trader’s director of data and insights Richard Walker said the latest figures do not mean the used car market is in reverse.

Mr Walker said: “In such a fast-moving market, it’s easy to lose sight of just how exceptional 2021 was for the industry.

“Context is critical and any suggestion that the used car market is in reverse or prices are set to tumble, is at best an oversimplification, and at worst a misinterpretation of the data.”

Auto Trader director of data and insights Richard Walker.

He said limitations on stock have impacted sales compared to pre-pandemic levels, but said consumer demand and prices remain “robust”.

Mr Walker added: “Our data highlights many segments of the market are performing at varying degrees.

“It’s vital therefore that during this period of turbulence, retailers look beyond a national average view.

“They must also adopt a strategy that is led by data to identify and focus on areas they can win.”

