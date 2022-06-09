Former Courier editor launches Dundee company to advise on media strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Courier editor launches Dundee company to advise on media strategy

By Rob McLaren
June 9 2022, 5.58am Updated: June 9 2022, 11.56am
Richard Neville and Fiona Robertson have launched Neville Robertson Communications.
Richard Neville and Fiona Robertson have launched Neville Robertson Communications.

A former editor of The Courier has launched a communications agency in Dundee.

Richard Neville, The Courier’s editor from 2011 to 2017, left DC Thomson at the end of last year.

In his most recent role, as head of newspapers, he oversaw the digital transformation of the company’s newspaper titles in Dundee and Aberdeen.

Mr Neville’s new venture is a partnership with Fiona Robertson, previously DC Thomson’s head of strategic communications.

Neville Robertson Communications’ services include media relations, strategic planning, corporate communications and copywriting.

Mr Neville said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be working together and we both believe there is a real gap in the market for the kind of expertise and services we can provide.

“The next few years are full of real promise and we want to help as many businesses and organisations as possible capitalise on that.

“There is a lot happening in our part of the world – new businesses and opportunities are springing up every month.”

Neville Robertson Communications aims

The agency, based in South Tay Street, will initially focus on Dundee and the surrounding area.

Other services offered include media training, preparing presentations and launching events.

The founders hope to use their media experience to help companies in the city to grow.

Ms Robertson adds: “I think our experience makes us stand out. It’s a good partnership with different skillsets.

Richard Neville and Fiona Robertson of Neville Robertson Communications in Dundee city centre.
Richard Neville and Fiona Robertson of Neville Robertson Communications in Dundee city centre.

“We’re both proud ambassadors for the area and believe we’re ideally placed to give a first-class service.

“Our aim is to help organisations of all shapes and sizes with informed, practical advice.

“After the last few years we’ve all had, it has to be about more than just getting back to normal.

“It’s an ideal time to use our experience and ensure businesses are well placed to create growth.”

