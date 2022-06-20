‘Out the frying pan into the fire’: Angus construction boss grapples with rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Out the frying pan into the fire’: Angus construction boss grapples with rising costs

By Gavin Harper
June 20 2022, 5.55am
Craig Bruce, managing director of Pert Bruce.
“It feels like walking from the frying pan into the fire,” said the boss of Angus construction company Pert Bruce as it deals with rising costs.

Having overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, the Montrose company is now faced with the challenges of rising material costs and a hike in energy bills.

Managing director Craig Bruce said the latest financial pressures are a strain after dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years.

“We used our years of experience and we’ve got excellent staff and good relationships with key suppliers.

“That has enabled us to mitigate a lot of the impact of the pandemic.

“I almost feel like I can forget about Covid. It was like a movie that we watched and it seems in the distance.

“We’re now seeing a different sort of challenge with soaring energy costs. It feels unrelenting.

“One minute it’s a lack of materials, where now we are getting materials but it’s the super-high costs we’re having to pay for them.

“We’ve got work to get to but we can’t make any money because the costs are too high.”

Rising costs ‘an unknown’

Mr Bruce said the rising cost of fuel was having an impact, not just on his business.

He said the impact of rising fuel prices has been “huge” on businesses.

“Everything is delivered in a lorry or on a van.

The price board at a Fife garage recently, showing its diesel price over £2 per litre.

“Absorbing those costs is difficult, especially when you tender a year out and sign a contract that has no fluctuation clause.

“We are then tied to absorbing these increases and that’s the difficult bit.

“However, we try to remain flexible and we’re also trying to advance purchase where we can once we get a contract by purchasing materials at the outset to offset rising costs.

“If we don’t do that, we risk losing margin on the contract through no fault of our own.”

He is anticipating a 10% rise in all costs – including labour – after a similar rise last year.

“It is just unknown,” he said.

“In January we were forecasting 5% increase but the situation in Ukraine has supercharged that.”

Pert Bruce’s sales up £4m in 2021

It comes as the firm reports a £4 million rise in sales.

Newly published accounts show Pert Bruce’s turnover rose to £11.4m for the year to October 2021, up from £7.4m in 2020.

Its pre-tax profit also jumped from £97,972 in 2020 to more than £245,000 last year.

Mr Bruce was delighted with those results, a return to pre-pandemic trading.

Pert Bruce’s sales in 2019 were £11.6m.

He said: “We’re happy to have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Pert Bruce carried out work for the Port of Montrose operations base for the Seagreen wind farm.

“Our aim is always about £11m for turnover but it’s about being selective.

“If it means having £9m of good turnover, I’d rather that than just £11m of anything.

“This year we’ll have that secured.

“Demand is high, it’s just going to be making margin out of that demand.

“It’s about monitoring the overheads to make sure we make a return.

“We’ve been doing this for 150 years so it’s about working to our strengths.”

