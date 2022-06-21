Eden Mill: Fife distillery announces new tennis partnership and limited edition gin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews distillery Eden Mill has created a new limited edition gin thanks to a partnership with the governing body of British tennis.

The distillery has entered a four-year deal with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the national governing body of tennis.

It sees Eden Mill become the official spirit of British tennis and it was served at last week’s Queen’s Club Championships.

As part of the new partnership, the distillery has released a limited edition gin.

The Wildcard Gin is infused with Scottish strawberries and raspberries.

Chief executive Paul Miller said: “We’re thrilled to partner with the LTA, bringing Eden Mill to tennis fans across Britain.

“This represents our first sports sponsorship arrangement outside Scotland, and we believe it will take us to new audiences.

“Our limited-edition Wildcard Gin has been crafted to celebrate this partnership.

is perfect for enjoying over a summer of British tennis.”

Eden Mill tennis deal aids growth

The St Andrews distillery will feature at four tennis tournaments leading up to Wimbledon – Queen’s, Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

The sponsorship is another step in Eden Mill’s ambitious growth plans.

At the start of the year, private equity firm Inverleith acquired a majority stake in the distillery.

A cash injection understood to be north of £10 million will help finance the firm’s new Guardbridge distillery.

Situated at St Andrews University’s Eden Campus, the new distillery and visitor centre is due to open next year.

The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2024, aiming to run the new property with a local energy network generated by biomass plant and field electricity.

LTA marketing and commercial director Richard Daish said: “Eden Mill is an innovative and progressive distillery.

“We’re delighted to welcome Eden Mill to the tennis family as the official spirit of British tennis for the next four years.

“We look forward to working together, promoting their drinks brand and tennis too.”