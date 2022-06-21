Eden Mill: Fife distillery announces new tennis partnership and limited edition gin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eden Mill: Fife distillery announces new tennis partnership and limited edition gin

By Maria Gran
June 21 2022, 2.17pm Updated: June 21 2022, 2.18pm
Eden Mill has created a limited edition Wildcard Gin.

St Andrews distillery Eden Mill has created a new limited edition gin thanks to a partnership with the governing body of British tennis.

The distillery has entered a four-year deal with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the national governing body of tennis.

It sees Eden Mill become the official spirit of British tennis and it was served at last week’s Queen’s Club Championships.

As part of the new partnership, the distillery has released a limited edition gin.

The Wildcard Gin is infused with Scottish strawberries and raspberries.

Chief executive Paul Miller said: “We’re thrilled to partner with the LTA, bringing Eden Mill to tennis fans across Britain.

Eden Mill chief executive Paul Miller.

“This represents our first sports sponsorship arrangement outside Scotland, and we believe it will take us to new audiences.

“Our limited-edition Wildcard Gin has been crafted to celebrate this partnership.

is perfect for enjoying over a summer of British tennis.”

Eden Mill tennis deal aids growth

The St Andrews distillery will feature at four tennis tournaments leading up to Wimbledon – Queen’s, Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

The sponsorship is another step in Eden Mill’s ambitious growth plans.

At the start of the year, private equity firm Inverleith acquired a majority stake in the distillery.

A cash injection understood to be north of £10 million will help finance the firm’s new Guardbridge distillery.

Artist impressions of Eden Mill’s new distillery in Guardbridge.

Situated at St Andrews University’s Eden Campus, the new distillery and visitor centre is due to open next year.

The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2024, aiming to run the new property with a local energy network generated by biomass plant and field electricity.

LTA marketing and commercial director Richard Daish said: “Eden Mill is an innovative and progressive distillery.

“We’re delighted to welcome Eden Mill to the tennis family as the official spirit of British tennis for the next four years.

“We look forward to working together, promoting their drinks brand and tennis too.”

[[title]]