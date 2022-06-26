Fife fruit farm owners’ growing ambition to pull in 100,000 visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife fruit farm owners’ growing ambition to pull in 100,000 visitors

By Ian Forsyth
June 26 2022, 8.15am
John and Cameron Laird, the couple who own Cairnie Fruit Farm.
The owners of a Fife fruit farm hope they will attract 100,000 visitors this year, as it recovers from the pandemic.

One of the top fruit farms in Scotland, Cairnie Fruit Farm near Cupar has diversified over the years to include many attractions for an enjoyable day out.

Its offering now includes pick your own (PYO), a mega maize maze, a kids’ funyard, plus a farm shop and cafe.

The Laird family, who run the venture, anticipate pulling in visitors in large numbers in the months ahead as the impact of the pandemic continues to lessen.

Before Covid, the farm would annually see more than 90,000 visitors.

There are hopes that good summer weather could lead to the 100,000 mark being topped in 2022.

The business is a big employer – in addition to Laird family members, there are 25 seasonal staff plus 35 on-site pickers.

Widening the offering at Cairnie Fruit Farm

The 120-acre farm was acquired in 1969 by Pat and Margaret Laird.

The couple began growing strawberries for the Edinburgh and Glasgow wholesale fruit market before setting up a PYO strawberry enterprise – one of the first in Scotland – from the back of a trailer in a field.

By 1995, the PYO had expanded from using two caravans to two wooden sheds – one the berry hut and the other was the first tearoom.

John and Cameron Laird in the strawberry fruit tunnels.

This was followed in 2003 by the introduction of the six-acre maize maze and funyard.

The purpose-built farm shop and cafe opened in 2007.

PYO at the location has been widened through the years to offer 20-plus acres of strawberries, raspberries, red/blackcurrants, gooseberries, cherries, pumpkins and sunflowers.

Cairnie Fruit Farm is now run by Pat and Margaret’s son, John, and his wife, Cameron.

Cameron, originally from California, oversees the farm shop and cafe.

John, meanwhile, concentrates on supermarket fruit production and overall running of the farm, including the maze and funyard.

The couple’s three children have all been involved in the venture while growing up.

Now daughter Georgia, 24, manages the front of house in the farm shop while son Finlay, 22, assists with the general running of fruit production.

Retail Manger Georgia Laird sorts through the cakes in the cafe.

Their younger son, Rowan, 19, is currently at university in England.

Cameron said the business had been performing very well before Covid, with year-on- year growth.

However, the pandemic led to a financial hit due to having to close for a time before reopening in stages.

Visitor numbers back on track

Current visitor numbers are reported to be close to normal for this time of year.

Cameron said it was hard to say which are the most popular attractions.

“We also have large picnic and dog-friendly areas, providing a great outdoor venue to meet up with others.”

The main market for the farm is families, while local people make up roughly 60% of the customer base.

David Murray with four-month old Laylah Hall, and her brother Louie, 3 with mum Nicky Docherty.

Cameron said more and more similar farm-diversification businesses are opening up both locally and Scotland-wide.

She added: “Our unique selling point is our exceptionally-scenic location in the beautiful Fife countryside.

“We also have 20-plus acres of excellent fruit.

“We like to keep things simple – we stick to our strengths and uphold our standards.”

Cameron wants to see the business continue to develop and diversify in years to come.

She added that opening all-year-round could be a possibility at a future date.

The Lairds are also hoping to see one or all of their children taking the business forward.

