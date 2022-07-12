‘It’s sad to say goodbye’: Arbroath cafe Bearpig to close By Rob McLaren July 12 2022, 3.59pm Updated: July 12 2022, 5.40pm 0 Owner Oleg Erumurati and staff member Matthew Callachan at Bearpig cafe in Arbroath. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Auchterarder home food business owner dreams of opening Scotland’s first Michelin starred Indian restaurant Child poverty fell during pandemic amid temporary universal credit uplift Legendary Arbroath butchers Fleming to close after almost 100 years Arbroath parents’ huge pride as town backs successful sons Jonny and Chris O’Mara