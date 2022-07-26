SSE begins construction work on world’s largest offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

SSE begins construction work on world’s largest offshore wind farm

By Gavin Harper
July 26 2022, 2.34pm Updated: July 26 2022, 3.22pm
The foundations for the wind turbines at Dogger Bank are being installed.
The foundations for the wind turbines at Dogger Bank are being installed.

Perth-based SSE Renewables has begun work on the world’s largest offshore wind farm, which will provide power for more than six million UK homes.

The installation of 277 is underway at Dogger Bank, the 3.6GW wind farm 80 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

The project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni Plenitude (20%).

SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank, while Equinor will be lead operator of the wind farm on completion.

Once completed the farm will be capable of powering six million UK homes annually on completion. Its operational life is around 35 years.

SSE Renewables project director for Dogger Bank Steve Wilson said: “These foundations have been designed for what is arguably the most demanding wave environment to be encountered on an offshore wind farm.

“They are a testament to the many companies involved in collaborating to reach this unprecedented milestone.”

SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of the Dogger Bank wind farm.

Mr Wilson said the project will help meet the UK’s net zero ambitions.
The installation was a “giant leap” for offshore wind globally, the project director said.

He added: “It also demonstrates the continued innovation in our sector as we begin to install the increasingly larger and more powerful turbines that are needed to fuel our homes and businesses safely and securely in a net zero world.”

Wind farm construction in stages

The project is being built in three 1.2 GW phases.

The first two phases being constructed at the same time to take advantage of synergies resulting from their geographical proximity.

It will also capitalise on the use of common technology and contractors.

Over the three-year installation programme, 277 monopiles and transition pieces will be loaded onto installation vessels in Rotterdam.

They will then be transferred out to the offshore wind farm site deep into the North Sea.

Work has started at the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.
Work has started at the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Using dynamic positioning technology, the vessels will pinpoint the installation site in the seabed.

Then a monopile measuring up to 72m – the equivalent of more than six double-decker buses end-to-end – will be upended and transferred to a pile gripper.

It will then be lowered into the seabed.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]