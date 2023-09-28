Dundee Starbucks to reopen after refurbishment – see inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Starbucks to reopen after refurbishment – see inside

The store is ready to welcome customers back after a three-week refurbishment.

By Gavin Harper
Starbucks in the Overgate was closed for three weeks for a 'major' refurbishment.
Starbucks in the Overgate was closed for three weeks for a 'major' refurbishment.

Starbucks within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee is to reopen on Thursday after a major refurbishment.

The coffee shop on the upper floor of the mall stopped trading earlier this month as it carried out a three-week programme of works.

It will now reopen to the public from 7.30am on Thursday.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “We are delighted to confirm Starbucks will reopen this week.

“The scale and quality of this refurbishment reflects how much Starbucks values its loyal customers in Overgate and is a testament to Starbucks’ popularity as a premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee.

Inside the refurbished Starbucks at the Overgate.

“We are confident our customers will love its new look and look forward to welcoming them into Overgate soon.”

Starbucks opened at the Overgate in 2005 and expanded its unit in 2015 in response to demand.

It describes the refurbishment, which uses colours of oyster white, teal, orange clay and rich navy, as “striking and contemporary”.

Store manager Lisa Ross with colleagues Carmen Day and Megan Coombs in the newly-refurbished Starbucks.

Materials used will be a mixture of brushed brass, natural oak and concrete. Original artwork will feature African coffee landscapes.

Back bar areas have been clad in corrugated steel and wooden vertical slats.

Leather banquette benches, stylish lounge chairs, upholstered seats, and stools will be available.

It is hoped these will provide “stylish and practical comfort” to meet the high footfall and popularity of Starbucks in the Overgate.

Investment in Overgate Shopping Centre

The investment by the Seattle-based coffee giant is being seen as a vote of confidence in the shopping centre, which was acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley earlier this year.

A luxury beauty store, Rituals, recently opened within the former Carphone Warehouse unit on the ground floor of the Overgate.

Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, there may be another Starbucks in Dundee. The chain is rumoured to be opening a unit within the former Bank of Scotland building at Nethergate.

A planning application to create two ground floor commercial units includes an image of Starbucks and Greggs. The building is partially occupied by legal firm Gilson Gray.

Conversation