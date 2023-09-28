Dundee Starbucks to reopen after refurbishment – see inside

Starbucks within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee is to reopen on Thursday after a major refurbishment.

The coffee shop on the upper floor of the mall stopped trading earlier this month as it carried out a three-week programme of works.

It will now reopen to the public from 7.30am on Thursday.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “We are delighted to confirm Starbucks will reopen this week.

“The scale and quality of this refurbishment reflects how much Starbucks values its loyal customers in Overgate and is a testament to Starbucks’ popularity as a premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee.

“We are confident our customers will love its new look and look forward to welcoming them into Overgate soon.”

Starbucks opened at the Overgate in 2005 and expanded its unit in 2015 in response to demand.

It describes the refurbishment, which uses colours of oyster white, teal, orange clay and rich navy, as “striking and contemporary”.

Materials used will be a mixture of brushed brass, natural oak and concrete. Original artwork will feature African coffee landscapes.

Back bar areas have been clad in corrugated steel and wooden vertical slats.

Leather banquette benches, stylish lounge chairs, upholstered seats, and stools will be available.

It is hoped these will provide “stylish and practical comfort” to meet the high footfall and popularity of Starbucks in the Overgate.

Investment in Overgate Shopping Centre

The investment by the Seattle-based coffee giant is being seen as a vote of confidence in the shopping centre, which was acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley earlier this year.

A luxury beauty store, Rituals, recently opened within the former Carphone Warehouse unit on the ground floor of the Overgate.

Meanwhile, there may be another Starbucks in Dundee. The chain is rumoured to be opening a unit within the former Bank of Scotland building at Nethergate.

A planning application to create two ground floor commercial units includes an image of Starbucks and Greggs. The building is partially occupied by legal firm Gilson Gray.